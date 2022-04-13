2023: Osinbajo, Udom take bids to NASS, Bello rejects zoning, Ortom committee submits report to PDP 







As the build-up to political party primaries for the 2023 general elections gathers momentum, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and presidential aspirant on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has requested a meeting with the APC members of the House of Representatives Wednesday (today).

Osinbajo communicated this in a letter to Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila, which was read by his deputy, Idris Wase, during plenary Tuesday.

Also, Akwa Ibom state Governor Emmanuel Udom, who is also aspiring for the number one seat on the platform of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), also wrote in to request a meeting with lawmakers elected on his party’s platform same day.



In his letter, Vice President Osinbajo said he intended to host the lawmakers to iftar (Muslim’s breaking of fast) at the Banquet Hall of the State House, Abuja. “Hon. Speaker, invitation of the House of Representatives All Progressives Congress (APC) caucus to iftar/dinner.



“In the spirit of the holy month of Ramadan, it will be my great pleasure to host you on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. It is proposed that members arrive at 6:30, at the State House Banquet hall. I will appreciate your very kind assistance in conveying this invitation to all concerned. Please accept always the assurance of my highest consideration and regards”, the letter stated.



In a similar development, Deputy Speaker Wase read out a letter by the Minority Leader, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu, inviting the PDP members to a meeting with Governor Udom at 8pm at House 50, Lobito Crescent, Wuse 2 Abuja.

Bello on zoning

In a related development, an APC presidential aspirant, Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state, has decried the agitation for zoning, saying this has not helped Nigeria since 1960.

The governor, however, asked Nigerians to place priority on competence, capacity and political will to develop the nation.

Speaking at an interactive session with newsmen Tuesday in Abuja, Governor Bello, who spoke through his Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Fanwo, said Nigerians would be denied purposeful leadership if the principle of power rotation is adhered to ahead of the 2023 poll.

Fanwo said it behoves on the electorate to place the interest of the country ahead of ethnic and religious sentiments.

Fanwo quoted the governor as saying: “I was born in the North-central; I was born an Ebira man. I did not choose to be an Ebira. I did not choose to be a northerner. That should not determine criteria for hiring leaders.

“Assuming you are taken to a hospital and they say you need to be operated upon. You are not going to ask the admin secretary that the person who is supposed to treat you whether he is a Hausa man or he is from a particular ethnic group.

“You would rather ask for a competent medical doctor to attend to you. Whether he is Hausa, Ibo or Nupe, it doesn’t matter. What matters is, is he competent to attend to me?

“Now, the driver that would take you from here to Onitsha, what you should be interested in is whether he is a good driver and not whether he is a Hausa man or any other tribe.

“So when we use sentiment to reduce the race for the presidency to where he or she comes from, it doesn’t help the country, it doesn’t help Nigerians.

“In 2023, it is going to change. The zoning would be to competence, capacity and patriotism. That is where we are zoning it to. Whether the person is a northern, an Igbo or Yoruba, it doesn’t matter anymore. We have been zoning since 1960, are we better off?”

“So that is the way to go and that is what we have come out to challenge. That is what Yahaya Bello is doing before we can talk of development. We are ready for the battle ahead,” he said.

Bello assured that he would surely replicate the developmental strides recorded, coupled with the security of lives and properties in Kogi state if elected as president of the country in the 2023 poll.

PDP receives report

Meanwhile,ahead of the PDP presidential primary election slated for 28th and 29th May 2022, Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom-led zoning committee Tuesday submitted its reports to the party’s National Working Committee (NWC).

Governor Ortom and Minority Leader of the House of Representatives Ndudi Elumelu, were nominated chairman and deputy chairman respectively, while Emmanuel Ekpe was named as secretary.

The committee was given the mandate of recommending to the party whether zoning would help it return to power at the centre in 2023 or not, and that which parts of the country to zone what to.

After 3 meetings in the last 2 weeks, it was reported that the 37-man zoning committee also recommended that the ticket be open, a claim denied by the committee.

Elumelu represented Governor Ortom who was conspicuously absent during the submission of the report.

The lawmaker said: “Every member of the 37-man zoning committee had ample opportunity to make their submissions. Arising from our inability to conclude, we shifted it to 5th of April and in that 5th, we also unanimously and collectively took a united decision to promote the interests of the party and we came up with the resolution.

“I am not by virtue of the terms of reference allowed to roll out the content of the resolution because our job is to finish, submit and the National Executive Committee (NEC) will take a decision.

“So I believe that is the NEC that has the statutory rights to release the content of what we have done. I must say that it was unanimously carried out and all the signatures of all the members of the zoning committee are there for you.”

Ayu responds

In his response, PDP National Chairman Dr Iyorchia Ayu thanked the committee for a job well done.

“We are very proud of the work you have done; we did not hear any rancour. We did not hear anybody even talking about what you discussed,” he said.

“Given the sensitive nature of your assignment, if you had already released everything either by disagreement or rancour or anything, it will be very difficult for this party. But you showed so much maturity and leadership. And I believe all members of this great party appreciate the way you have conducted yourselves,” the party chair said.

While assuring that the committee’s recommendation would be discussed at the party’s National executive Committee(NEC) meeting, Ayu said the decision to be taken would be in the interest of Nigeria and PDP members.

He said: “This decision will be known to party members across the country and all Nigerians who are eagerly awaiting the final decision of your committee.

“We hope you answer that call as you’ve always done and help to unite this party in such a way that by next year, we should be talking of returning to 1999 and 2003 when we had twenty- something governors, controlled both houses of the National Assembly and controlled the presidency.”

Saraki, others on consensus

Meanwhile, the consensus-seeking aspirants of former Senate President Bukola Saraki, Sokoto state Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, his Bauchi counterpart, Abdulkadir Bala Mohammed and renowned banker, Alhaji Mohammed Hayatu-Deen, Tuesday met with Enugu state Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi in Abuja.

Briefing newsmen after their meeting, Senator Saraki dismissed claims that the consensus move was to favour northern aspirants.

“When we started if you remember about three weeks ago, it was like three weeks now, most of the aspirants we had then were mainly in the north. We’re talking to the aspirants across the country now because more people have come out in the South and we’re all going to meet.

“All the aspirants are going to meet. We are talking about Nigeria; we’re not talking about the northern aspirants or southern aspirants.

“And I have good news that already moves are being made by the aspirants in the South to meet and eventually, we all will meet on consensus, that consensus is a Nigerian that represents all the groups.”

Ugwuanyi replies

In his brief remarks, Governor Ugwuanyi, who thanked the aspirants for the effort to rescue Nigeria, said: “I like to say this, I welcome consensus based on justice, equity and fairness.”