2023: Osinbajo’s credentials nightmare to other contestants – Oba of Benin

The Oba of Benin Kingdom, Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo Ewuare II, has said the credential of the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, is a nightmare to other presidential aspirants.

A statement issued in Abuja by the Osinbajo campaign team, quoted the Oba of Benin speaking on Thursday when the VP visited his palace in Benin, Edo state in furtherance of his consultations ahead of the All Progressives Congress (APC’s) primary election.

The highly referred monarch, who also described Osinbajo as a man of impeccable character, said: “With your credentials and entrance to the race, other contestants must be shivering wherever they are.

“We don’t have to over flog your credentials, they speak for themselves. I always admire you greatly. Because of your credentials, humility, calmness, there’s no gain saying that your contestants are shivering where they are.

“I was supposed to be in Abuja today for a meeting but I had to put it on hold to receive our dear son of the soil, Yemi Osinbajo’’.

