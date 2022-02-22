2023: Our collective salvation lies in young breed politicians – Ihechukwu







Mr Ihechukwu Dallas Chima, a businessman and presidential aspirant was born in 1982. In this interview with EMEKA NZE, he argues that the old breed politicians should give way for the young and support him to become the flag bearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC), give him support to win the presidential election with a view to transforming the country.

Why throwing yourself into the presidential ring, having not been a local government chairman, councilor, governor or even a minister before? Do you have the financial muscle?

Over the years, I have been someone who has been developing myself not through a formal approach. I have been able to carve a niche for myself and as an African development strategist and national security expert. Like the security challenges facing this country, I have done several proposals to the federal government and I went to defend the proposals on security equipment to tackle insecurity in this country. One of the challenges I have faced was that they are complaining that the prices of our equipment is on the high side. These are equipment that would quell the insurgency or the banditry in this country and handle it once and for all.

Last year, I was in Zamfara state defending one of our proposals and I told a state government arm, which handles security that banditry or what have you in this country is something that our equipment can tackle in two or three months and end it once but I found out that the borders we have in this country are so porous and these are the areas these bandits come in with motorbikes and these are things that if the right equipment are put in place, you don’t even need manpower to go there to fight the bandits. Equipment can be deployed to control this battle and bring it to an end. So I am an African development strategist and national security expert.



Governance is not all about money but about preparation. I’m a servant leader, that’s my political principle. I did not wake up from sleep to say I want to contest for president. It’s a 20-year plan. Since 2003, I have been developing myself and travelling round the 774 local governments areas of this country. There is no local government you will mention that I will not mention one or two landmarks that are there. As a matter of fact, one of the challenges we have in this country is that we have leaders who don’t understand the need to have connections with the grassroots. You can’t lead a country as big and large as Nigeria without having a connection with the grassroots.

The grassroots is the nucleus of governance of any society. The people at the grassroots are the ones that have in-depth knowledge of the society. I have been interacting with the people at the grassroots for 20 years now. Just last year, I toured the country from August to December last year not only through the air but also through the road. I went to every state of this country, had connections and built grassroots structures. I have over 1,000 support groups across the country. At every local government we have grassroots supporters there. I didn’t just wake up to contest for president and the most important thing is; Nigeria at this time needs a leader who is committed to do impactful governance. You cannot govern a country if you are not committed.

The position you seek to occupy is capital intensive. What financial muscles have you to handle mobilisation and logistics?

First of all, I’m an idealist; I don’t reduce everything to monetary resources. I believe that ideas sell much more than money. You can have a billion naira in your account but the one that has one idea can end up converting that your one billion to his own. I have commitment, I have impact, I’m ready to give to Nigeria impactful governance. Once I have that mindset, I believe the rest will fall in place. As a matter of fact, the funds for my campaign is going to be donated by Nigerians, by the masses, they will donate their N1, their N2 here and there to support me. I’m owned by the masses. Government is of the people by the people and for the people. If the people cannot support someone who wants to lead them, then the person is not fit to be there. So it’s not the resources I have that gives me the confidence, it is the confidence I have in the people that we need a leader that will bring in impactful government. The people are the resources and the finance I have to secure the presidency.







The platform under which you seek to emerge is right now enmeshed in crisis and there are so many gladiators who want to take the slot. What are your chances?



APC is not in crisis. I don’t subscribe to that, although you might be hearing about some skirmishes in the party. In every house, in every society, in every organisation, where there are different people and different backgrounds, there is going to be a little bit of disagreement but the APC is not in crisis. A crisis situation is when the national headquarters is in shambles, the state structures are in shambles. We just concluded our state congresses and we have state chairmen, ward chairmen, local government chairmen. They have been inaugurated already. We are just preparing to hold the convention on the 26 of March. APC is going to come out strong after this convention. All the enemies of APC are going to be ashamed of themselves. I believe so much in the leadership of the Caretaker Committee led by Mai Mala Buni, the governor of Yobe state. He is a man who is capable, he has the right mindset to make sure we achieve the kind of leadership we are looking forward to at the national convention. I don’t see APC breaking, I see APC coming up and building a very strong cohesion that will give us the presidency come 2023; and another area which you mentioned is the gladiators who are seeking the presidential ticket of APC. I will mention names – Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Orji Uzor Kalu, Rochas Okorocha or Rotimi Amaechi. These are persons who have been in the scene for so long. Nigerians need a fresh wine. We can’t continue the same way we have been. If from 1960 to 2022 which is 62 years, these persons who have been in the circle of leadership have not been able to transform, have not been able to bring impactful governance into this country, then it’s high time they stepped aside, then allow the young ones to come in. This is 1980s generation. If I was born in 1982 and in 2022, my grandfathers want to still govern us, then it’s a mistake, it’s absurd. I’m appealing to my grandfathers, they are elder statesmen, they should step aside, let the young breed come up and move this country forward. We have the mindset, we have the intelligence, we have the knowledge, the practicability to govern this country and I’m very confident that with the reform of the APC, I will be successful at the APC presidential primary election come August this year. Bola Tinubu, Rochas Okorocha, Dave Umahi, are going to step down for me. Every other old presidential aspirant under APC will step down for me because my party must arise and Nigeria must arise. It’s not a slogan that was built from the bed. It was a slogan that came up 20 years ago. From 2003, I have been preparing for this position. If I have this mindset to develop this country at every stratum, which I planned 20 years ago, there is nothing that will make Nigeria not to arise when I come on board come May 2023.





Are you saying that Yemi Osinbajo will also step down for you?





Yes! Yemi Osinbajo will step down for me. Why? Yemi Osinbajo, all other candidates who have passed the age bracket of 40, these are persons who have contributed in the governance of this country. So their ideas or ideologies are not tenable at this present time. The ideas they have about governance is not making much impact. We have fresh ideas to bring in impactful governance to this country and that’s what my programme ‘Arise’ is coming to do. Take for instance, the issue of job creation. I have said that any president that cannot create jobs 240 million jobs in three months is not fit to be a president of Nigeria. I will create 240 million jobs in three months. There is a project which we have designed in Agriculture which we call PF Project. This programme is going to create 240 million jobs and generate N500 trillion for this country annually. We are struggling to fund our budget of N20 trillion. Nigeria Must Arise when we come to power 2023, we are going to generate N900 million for the country annually. Take for instance the challenge of Lagos state and Rivers state saying that Nigeria has no right to collect their VAT because they generate much VAT and the money is shared among state of the country. The country cannot develop like that. I have travelled round the whole country. A state like Taraba has no business waiting for resources from Abuja. What is happening to Mambila Plateau? Look at Adamawa. What is happening to those places. A state like Niger state which has the largest land mass in Nigeria should be one of the richest states in Nigeria. Look at Kogi state. Anytime I pass through Lokoja, I weep because the leaders have eyes they can’t see. There are resources /money on the ground everywhere but they can’t see it. Someone like Yahaya Bello has no business thinking of being a president because he has not sat down to think. If you are governor of Kogi state, that state should be the richest in Nigeria but it is among the least in terms of Internally Generated Revenue (IGR). What is happening? They can’t put on their thinking cap, there is so much resources in Kogi state but they are not using it. We will build a country where all the states will be economically viable. We have set a target of N120 trillion as the IGR from FIRS.







Have you thought of the zoning brouhaha and ongoing power conspiracy against the southeast which tends not to favour a candidate of APC from the southeast?





When APC was being formed in 2013 and 2014, I was in APGA then, the APGA/APC, the nomenclature they called us then was part of the structure that formed the APC till today with the CPC and the ANPP. We were the structures that formed the APC and we were not dragged on board, we came on board with a structure. We had something put on the table and that was what made APC stand today. So you cannot tell me that APC today will now relegate the south east because of a crisis that took place 50 years ago. The civil war was an unfortunate incident, maybe because those people who were in government then did not understand the attitude of compromising certain things to keep Nigeria one. I regret that people had that mindset that Nigeria fought themselves for nothing when we should have built a country. Now August to December last year, I initiated a project, One Love, One Nation, One President. I went round the country preaching to Nigerians that we only have one nation. We have to promote love among ourselves and we can only have one president in this country. So those who are clamoring for secession, either the Oduduwa or Biafra, they should sheathe their sword. A journalists asked me what my advice to Sunday Igboho or Nnadi Kanu, I said they should go and form a structure and contest for president of Nigeria, if they think they are popular. You can’t have a Republic inside a Republic. You can’t achieve things through violence. Nigeria would remain Nigeria till the end of the world. Nobody is going to break this country because God created us as one. Coming back to APC – APC is a party I love so much. It’s dear to my heart and the party believes in internal democracy. I’m not an apostle of zoning, but nevertheless, equity should be practised in all environments to ensure harmony. Now Buhari has had his slot in APC for 8 years, it is only natural for his zone to support another zone which has supported him to succeed. I believe the north in APC should support the Southeast to come and contribute their quota to this country to also succeed. The south west, the south south and the south east have supported the north to produce a president, it is also time for the north to support the a flag bearer of APC come 2023.





If at the end of the APC primaries, a young man like you who represents the new breed does not emerge, what will be your next line of action?





I have not seen anybody that honey is put in his mouth and he spits it out. Everybody has a taste gland to understand when he is served honey. Nigeria Must Arise is the honey in the mouth of every Nigerian. I cannot stand on the rostrum of the Eagle Square Abuja at the APC primary elections and speak and the delegates will leave me and vote for Tinubu or Yemi Osinbajo or Rochas Okorocha. My project is a honey in the mouth of Nigerians and when they taste it they will be so glad that they have refreshed themselves with a good government that is going to move this country forward. So Yemi Osinbajo, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Okorocha, Rotimi Amaechi, they are wonderful people but I’m telling you that I’m confident these people are going to step down for me and give me the ticket.





What is your own agenda for the country when you become president?





Let me start from Agriculture. We have about 30 million hectares of arable land in this country. Now take your mind back not too far from the year 2000, a bag of rice was sold for N2, 500. That means that from year 2000 which is not up to 20 years, a bag of rice is now sold for close to N35, 000. What happened? Has the land escaped from Nigeria? No, the challenge is clear. We have missed something. We missed the drawing board to understand that we cannot substitute production for importation. Most of the challenges we are facing today as regards food insecurity is as a result of us neglecting the land; and I’m bringing an entirely different approach to it. This PF PROJECT is a code name. I don’t want to mention the meaning but when they do this project in all the 774 local governments it’s going to generate 240 million jobs and generate N500 trillion for the country’s economy. It’s going to so transform this country that Nigerians will not believe that this is the same Nigeria they have been in for 8 years. In science and technology, we still import electronics in this country. We have a car assembling plant – Innosson. These are mere imported things; they just come and assemble them in Nigeria. Why haven’t we been able to build 100 per cent capacity of Nigerian made cars? Ajaokuta Steel Company is lying fallow. We have so many steel companies, we are going to make sure that these companies are revived in three months. We are going to establish 10,000 Tech Duplication and Location Centres (TDLC) across the country. What are these centers? Take for instance, vehicle; we are going to break the motor vehicle companies into 10 companies. We train youth who will be manufacturing tyres, we train those who will manufacture engines. Once you have 10 stages, each of them specialising on one component of the car or the together and assemble and package 100 per cent Nigerian car.



We are going to build Nigeria airplanes within 24 months. One of the challenges facing Nigeria is that we don’t understand our place in the continent called Africa. If you mention Africa the next thing you hear is Nigeria. It takes a person who is committed and has the mindset of impactful governance to understand. When I come on board and within 24 months, I will transform this country through agriculture, through science and technology. Look at it; we don’t build micro chips in this country. Look at India for instance, technology has shifted from the west, it’s going to India. People go to India to build computers because they have developed their manpower. Human resources is the most important component any nation cannot joke with. If you have human resources that is not scientifically and technologically informed, your economy cannot grow. You cannot import services, import products and expect your naira to grow.