2023: Our country’s situation calls for competent leadership – Tambuwal

The governor of Sokoto state, Aminu Tambuwal, has said the “situation of Nigeria calls for competent leadership.”

Tambuwal, the chairman PDP Governors’ Forum, stated this when he met with the a forum of former deputy governors in the PDP Thursday evening in Abuja.

He said he was in the race not on ethnic considerations “but because I have a track record that towers me above other aspirants as a centripetal political force while I was a speaker and a pan-Nigerian with a broad-minded vision beyond primordial and ethnic sentiments.”

He said, “I am coming for the journey on my merit, on my credit and my credentials. As the speaker of the House of Reps, I presided over one of the most stable and very interesting houses. From the beginning of this democracy till today, I can beat my chest that the House I presided over was the House of Representatives of the people of the Federal Republic of Nigeria where issues were debated, devoid of sentiments but based on pan Nigerian perception.

“Back in Sokoto, my records are there to speak for me in terms transformation of the state, infrastructure, education, health indices, bringing back out of school children, physical responsibility and accountability, ease of doing business and such other indices.

“I believe that I have the right temperament, temperament is key going forward in running the affairs of Nigeria. The situation of this country calls for competent leadership calls for experienced hands and energy.”