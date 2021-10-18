2023: Our victory in Kano guber race certain – APC chair

The re-elected chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano state, Alhaji Abdullahi Abbas, has said that he had no i doubt that the race for Kano Government House in 2023 would be won by the party, considering the formidable clout the party is gathering ahead of the next gubernatorial election.

Speaking shortly after being sworn in for second term in office after a peaceful congress with over 3,000 delegates cutting across all the 44 local government areas held at the Sani Abacha Stadium, Kano, Abbas said despite the permutation of some aggrieved forces within the party, nothing can stop it from winning the election.

Abbas who won the election in a landslide as a result of the non participation of other contestants who eventually conducted a parallel congress at a secret location in Janguza village of Tofa local government area.

He stated that the influence of the APC in Kano and other parts of the country was unprecedented and strong enough to pull a surprise in future elections.

He said: “Our victory today has been a demonstration of the commitment, resilience and the sheer courage of our teeming supporters in moving our great party to an enviable height. What is happening here today is also the beginning of our match to progress for the realisation of our desired objective of victory in 2023 gubernatorial election is fait accompli.

“We have also demonstrated the fact that there is no bitter acrimony and bad blood within our great party. We still remain an indivisible entity and would continue to remain solid for our noble objectives to be realised. I would also remain committed to sustaining the gains we have so far consolidated in our last tenure,” he stated.

Speaking minutes before casting his vote along with the people of his local government area, Governor Abdulahi Umar Ganduje, said any election conducted other than the one conducted at the Sani Abacha Stadium was illegal, adding that there can’t be more than one congress at the same time.

He said he has reposed an appreciable confidence in the capacity and ability of the officials assigned by the national headquarters of the party to supervise the congress affirming that the APC in Kano state had tirelessly worked round the clock to ensure a free and fair congress.