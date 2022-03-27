2023: Over 5,000 APC members, support groups storm Eagles Square endorse Emefiele for Presidency

The Eagle Square venue of the APC National Convention was Saturday, was taken over by a mammoth crowd of women, youths, young professionals, and other Nigerians who in their thousands donned Emefiele branded colorful apparels, led by the APC League of Young Professionals, Ethnic Youth Leaders’ Council, and the Emefiele Support Group.

The groups overran the convention ground with calls for the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele’s Presidency in 2023.

Addressing the media, the group reiterated the need for a worthy successor for President Buhari while claiming that Nigeria cannot afford to miss the golden opportunity of electing a financial expert and globally renowned Economist like Godwin Emefiele at this opportune time in our history.

Mallam Kabir Buba, who spoke on behalf of the group, stated that “such a successor must be a professional, loyal to the President, a technocrat, a patriot, and detribalized Nigeria, one who has been part of the progress recorded in this administration, a less controversial leader. Most importantly, a unifier and peacebuilder, someone to douse the south-south quest for one more term and satisfy the Igbo agitations for the presidency”. According to the group, Emefiele fits the bill and is the man to continue, consolidate and expand the progressive legacies of Mr. President.

The groups’ leaders emphasized the CBN Governor’s patriotism and his irrepressible commitment to the growth and development of the Nigerian economy, which makes him a worthy successor to the President. As an experienced Economist with more than 26 years of commercial banking experience, Emefiele is well equipped to place Nigeria amongst developed and wealthy nations in the world.

They insist his recorded achievements are too many to mention. Still, they reemphasized that Emefiele, having worked in the two political divides, appointed by PDP, and retained by APC as the CBN Governor, has continued to show great dedication and commitment regardless of political alliances. “Over seven years as the CBN Governor, he has saved Nigeria twice from economic recession and created initiatives that target job creation with over 7 million jobs already created, poverty eradication, economic diversification, development of the Agro-sector, economic resilience, and productivity by promoting manufacturing and SMEs” Mallam Buba claimed.

For them, he is the man who understands the country’s needs and is already a part of the recorded progress in this administration. They then called on President Muhammadu Buhari to endorse Mr. Emefiele and urged all APC leaders and Delegates to be ready to elect the man they believe checks all the boxes on what Nigeria needs in a President.