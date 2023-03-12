2023 Oyo governorship election: I’m not in consultation with APC, Folarin – Elder Oyelese 

A Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader in Oyo state, Elder Wole Oyelese at the weekend insisted that he was not in discussion with Senator Teslim Folarin and the All Progressives Congress (APC) on the March 18 governorship election.

Elder Oyelese in a statement in Ibadan emphasised that as preparations for the 2023 gubernatorial and House of Assembly elections in the state were in top gear, there were campaigns, plans and strategies being mapped out by various parties and their candidates to ensure that they carry the day.

The PDP chieftain maintained that “for this reason different stories and opinions were circulating in the media, which needs clarification in some areas”, saying, at no time did he hold any meeting with any political party or group for the purpose of the forthcoming elections or any other issue for that matter.

Elder Oyelese stressed that he was not involved in the much publicised meeting between some PDP members and the APC candidate Senator Folarin, saying, “this could be nothing but far from the truth”.

“In a swift reaction to such stories and insinuations in some tabloids to the effect that a former Minister of Power and Steel, Elder Wole Oyelese is into consultations with the All Progressives Congress (APC) over the forthcoming gubernatorial and state Assembly elections, this could be nothing but far from the truth”, he said

Elder Oyelese added, “our observations have revealed that as the election day draws near, visitations and consultations have been on the increase across party lines by the gladiators. One of such visitations being widely circulated and discussed on the media space is the courtesy visit to the Ikolaba residence of Elder Oyelese by the APC governorship candidate Senator Teslim Folarin”.

Elder Oyelese while emphasising there was nothing strange or unusual about the visit, however quickly dispelled rumours of his involvement with any political party or group in a coalition against the PDP.

Describing himself as a true party man and one of the founding fathers of the PDP in Oyo state, the former Minister declared that it is not in his character to pull down a house he has helped in building, noting that he fully understands the implications of such an action of working against ones political party.

According to the former Minister “Senator Teslim Kolawole Folarin is his brother and political son, and for this reason, he had to attend to the surprise visit by the August visitor who is always welcome in his house any day”.

