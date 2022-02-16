2023: Ozomata should run for Reps

The objective of leadership is to help those who are doing poor to do well and to help those who are doing well to do even better.

This is what Dr. Abdullahi Ozomata has done as the head of APPEALS project. Dr. Ozomata is currently the Kogi State Project Coordinator, Agro-Processing, Productivity Enhancement and Livelihood Support Project (APPEALS-P), a federal government and world Bank assisted project.

The capacity he has shown as the State Project Coordinator (SPC) of the APPEALS project in the state for the past three years is enough evidence to show that if trusted with higher responsibilities he can deliver. His work speaks loud for him. From Kogi east, central and to the west, the APPEALS project has become a household name as beneficiaries are giving testimonies of how impactful the project has benefitted them. This is only possible through the purposeful leadership provided by Dr. Ozomata.

It is on this note, based on his antecedent that we need to call on him to run for the House of Representatives seat of Okene/Ogori Magongo federal constituency of Kogi state so that he can give us that voice we have long agitated for. It’s no news that Ebira are one of the most intelligent and vociferous people in this country but once our representative gets to the National Assembly, they have always lost their vocals and have always underperformed with exception to AT Ahmed of blessed memories.



So, we need to have a representative who has the capacity and energy to stand among equals and make us proud, Dr. Ozomata is the voice we need. He is young, youthful, energetic, purposeful, vibrant, visionary, intelligent and exposed enough to give us the voice we have been clamouring for.



Academically, Dr Ozomata is eminently qualified as he holds a doctoral degree in veterinary medicine from Usman Danfodio University Sokoto, M.Sc in disaster risk management and development studies from Federal University of Technology, Minna, Niger state. He holds another M.Sc in veterinary epidemiology and economics from University of Nairobi, Kenya and currently a PhD student in department of veterinary tropical diseases at the University of Pretoria, South Africa.



He has been involved in politics since his university days holding leadership positions at NAES UDUS local chapter, UDUS S.U.G, NANS and National President of NAES. He was the House of Representatives candidate for Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) in 2011, and Vice-Chairman, Buhari Campaign Organisation Kogi state chapter in 2015.

In addition Dr. Ozomata is a seasoned project manager and farmer with outstanding performance in Internationally funded agriculture projects and research. With 13 years post graduate experience in volunteering, management and leadership responsibilities across World Bank assisted Agro-Processing, Productivity Enhancement and Livelihood Support Project (APPEAL-P), Food and Agriculture Organisation-United Nations (FAO-UN) supported research on Middle East Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus (MERSCoV) and Consultancy. Self-capacity building is continuous set agenda for him.



If quality representation is what we yearn for then Ozomata is the answer. Young and intelligent people should be encouraged to participate actively in partisan politics. We have always clamoured for youth representation, but I say, we don’t need just any youth, we need youths with capacity and good ideologies and Dr. Ozomata has these qualities. Let’s not miss this chance to get it right.



Hamisu, secretary generalASO4REPS MANDATEASO4REPS, writes via [email protected]