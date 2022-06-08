2023: Pastor Obi-Ozoemena dumps APGA for ADC

Ahead of 2023 general election, former governorship aspirant of All Progressives Grand Alliance, (APGA,) for Enugu state, Pastor Donatus Obi-Ozoemena, has decamped to the African Democratic Congress, (ADC).

He lost in the APGA primary election to Frantike Jnr, former Minister of Information.

Pastor Obi-Ozoemena in pursuance of his 2023 ambition dumped APGA barely 9 days after the fallout of the party governorship primary election which he had described as “dishonest, stage-managed and sellout exercise”.

The US-based clergyman, who stated that his entrance into the governorship race was “answer to divine call to rescue my people, the long suffering people of Enugu,” also reaffirmed his preparedness to push through his ambition beyond all “calculated tides”.

Addressing journalists after obtaining ADC governorship form, the philanthropist noted that with his new platform, he and his teeming supporters were batle-ready to “go for gold,”.

Hear him, “ADC is a peaceful platform. Our eyes are firmly on the crown and I thank the national chairman of the party, Chief Ralph Okey Nwosu and the entire ADC family for this opportunity.

“For us, this is a peaceful, prosperous home and only God can stop us.

“We have put behind us the shenanigans, dishonest, stage-managed and sellout acts of APGA officials in Enugu State, leaving them to God almighty for judgement.

“We have impeccable information, facts and figures to expose gullible players of the party in the state.

“However, we have chosen not to be distracted, deterred or discouraged in our august mission to exterminate inept, vision less and motion-without-movement governance in Enugu state.

“We are on a rescue mission to create employment for our people, especially the youths; to establish cottage industries, to transform our health sector, security and stable electricity; to provide portable water for our people and to offer transparent and participatory governance in line with global best practices”.

Pastor Ozoemena had contested for the same office in 2019 under the umbrella of United Democratic Party (UDP).

He had singlehandedly formed and funded the party in the state but lost to the incumbent governor, Rt Hon Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, at the general election, as second runner up.

He was also the first candidate to openly declare that he would not subject Ugwuanyi’s victory to litigation and subsequently paid the governor a courtesy call to exhibit spirit of sportsmanship.

