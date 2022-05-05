2023: PDP buying time on zoning, shifts NEC, caucus meetings to May 11

Ahead of its National Convention slated for May 28 and 29, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has shifted its national executive committee (NEC) and national caucus meeting earlier slated for May 10 to May 11.

Among other things, both the party’s NEC and its national caucus are to take a position on the Benue state Governor Samuel Ortom-led 37- member zoning committee’s report, decide on the venue and set up committees for its National Convention where the party’s 2023 presidential candidate shall be elected.

Ortom committee

The PDP had on March 24 inaugurated a 37-member committee to work out an acceptable zoning formula for the party ahead of 2023 elections.

While submitting the report April 5, Ortom said the committee only adopted a unanimous position to be presented to the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party.

The governor’s comments came barely 24 hours after some members of the panel disclosed to journalists that the committee unanimously decided to open the ticket.

Change in date

He said: “The committee will present the report to NEC. It is NEC that has the final authority on the zoning of positions. As far as the committee was concerned, there were arguments that the presidential candidate should go to the South while some said it should go to the Northern part of the country.”

The party, in a separate statement Thursday by its National Secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, disclosed that the 96th NEC now holds Wednesday, May 11, 2022.

According to the statement, the venue remains NEC Hall PDP National Secretariat, Wadata Plaza, Abuja at 2.00 pm.

It said: “The earlier date clashes with the Local Government Delegates Election involving all members of our party.”

Similarly, the party directed all members that its National Caucus meeting earlier scheduled to hold May 10, 2022, would now hold Wednesday, May 11, 2022.

The statement partly reads: “Venue: Akwa Ibom State Governor’s Lodge, Time: 10.00am.The change is as a result of the Local Government Delegates Election scheduled for May 10, 2022. All inconveniences are regretted.”

Ploy to buy time – Source

But a top party source told Blueprint that the postponement “basically has to do with the need to carefully handle the party issues, particularly that around zoning. We are tactically delaying and buying time because we have to be very careful in the way we handle the zoning brouhaha. We must guard against any form of implosion.

“We are making headway and some aspirants are beginning to express their readiness to abide by the party’s position. That’s to tell you the extent consultations had gone. It’s hoped that by the time we hold the next meeting, the coast must have been clear and the party will be good to go as one indivisible entity into the 2023 contest.”

Diri speaks

In a related development, Bayelsa state Governor Douye Diri has said no region can produce the president of the country without the support of other regions.

He specifically stated that the demand of the southern governors that the presidency be zoned to the South cannot be achieved without the support of the North and vice versa.

Governor Diri spoke Thursday when a PDP presidential aspirant and Bauchi state Governor Bala Mohammed visited him in Government House Yenagoa.

The Bayelsa governor urged PDP members to collectively work for the success of the party in next year’s presidential election.

Diri noted that as an opposition party, what should be paramount is how to wrest power from the ruling party, which he said had lost grip of governance in all aspects.

While restating the call for the PDP to zone the presidency to the South, Diri stressed the need for political offices to be rotated among different parts of the country to ensure equity, fairness and justice as exemplified by the PDP in its last national convention.

The Bayelsa helmsman, however, noted that God remained the ultimate decision maker on who becomes the PDP flag-bearer and that he would support whoever emerges as the party’s choice.

The governor urged his Bauchi counterpart to speak on issues about the party and how to better the lot of Nigerians, saying the world and Nigerians were looking up to the PDP to salvage the country from total collapse occasioned by the bad governance of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He commended the humble disposition of Governor Mohammed and thanked him for starting his presidential declaration from the state.

“Nigeria is waiting for PDP. Our party must be united and support whoever emerges. Even in our quest for a southern president, we need the north. We have to court the north, speak with the north and whoever that God so appoints to be the president.

“You are one person this state has taken as our own. You have the goodwill of your people in Bayelsa state.

“But let us all caution ourselves that we are in opposition. It appears some of us still do not understand that fact. We should be talking about we and not necessarily I. At the end of the day, the final decider is God. If God decides it won’t be a president from the south, we cannot run away from that decision. We will stand by our party and work with that person.

“I am one person that has said so much about our party’s offices to be rotational. That is what we did in the convention where we zoned offices. That is for fairness, justice and equity.

“I like to restate and re-emphasise that we need to be at the centre. Nigeria is falling apart and we need to rescue the country. The world is looking up to PDP for Nigeria to work again.

“Bayelsa is your home. We are happy to receive you and equally happy that you are kicking off your presidential declaration from Bayelsa, your home state.”

Bala on humility

Speaking earlier, Senator Mohammed had advised other PDP aspirants to be humble in the quest to get support for their presidential ambition.

The Bauchi governor, who described Bayelsa as his second home, noted that he was in the state to formally declare his intention to run for the presidency.

According to him, as a democrat and having benefited from people all over Nigeria, he is not sectional and would support whoever emerges as the party’s candidate for the 2023 presidential election.

He called on other aspirants to close ranks and work together for the PDP to take over power at the centre.

Bala said: “Those of us that have come out, let us have humility. We have to have the synergy and understanding that we are just stepping out because it is time for us to step out. We cannot be successful without everybody. We must synergise and fraternise.

“This is the first time I am stepping out to express my aspiration as a presidential aspirant. I have come to Bayelsa to meet our party, to say to the outside world for the first time that I am running for the presidency of Nigeria.

“You know my public life and antecedents, I don’t believe in sectionalism. I believe in justice, equity and fairness. I have benefited so much from Nigerian patriots from every part of the country. The one I have benefited most is from Bayelsa, who assisted me to come to national limelight. I will never take that for granted. That is why I am starting with Bayelsa. This is my home after Bauchi.

“I believe in Nigeria and if I am not there, whoever is the candidate, I will support. I respect people. I may not be the best.”

