2023: PDP deserves proactive national chair – National VC

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Vice Chairman South West, Ambassador Taofeek Arapaja has declared that the party needed a new proactive national chairman ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Ambassador Arapaja who said this on Saturday while featuring on a radio programme in Ibadan disclosed that “all is not well with the PDP presently”.

The PDP National Vice Chairman stated that it is now time to change the fortune of the party for good and make it back a winning party as Nigerians are now looking to PDP as a better alternative to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), come 2023.

The former deputy governor of Oyo state stressed that to ensure this, it is now time to change the party’s National leadership, saying, it is only the winning team that people often says you don’t change, but if it is otherwise, you can change the team.

“Secondus is just so happy to be called National Chairman regardless of the health of the party. We have lost three governors in a space of three months and yet he behaves as if all is well during our meetings”, he said .

Ambassador Arapaja added that as the National Chairman of the party, Prince Secondus ought to be concerned with the fortune of the party in winning elections and gaining more members but rather, what we are having is defection of PDP Governors, Lawmakers and others into the ruling APC.

Stressing that Secondus still want to come back into office as the national chairman at the forthcoming PDP national convention, Ambassador Arapaja accused him of allegedly dividing the party to be able to achieve his second term ambition

“Prince Uche Secondus is determined to return as National Chairman, at any cost. You know that he showed bias during the election that produced me as the Southwest Vice Chairman. He wasn’t supposed to be biased. As National Chairman, he was supposed to give everyone a level plane field but he was openly biased. This is due to his ambition to go for a second term as national chairman,” he said.

Arapaja stressed “and because he wants to return as the national chairman for a second term, he wants to hold on to the faction that supports him within Oyo PDP and elsewhere. It is through that faction loyal to him that he intends to return for a second tenure”.