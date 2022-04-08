2023: PDP governors jittery over Emiefele’s towering acceptance 





The Diaspora Economic Watch Forum (DEWF), a civil society organization, has described as hypocrisy the insinuations by People’s Democratic Party (PDP) that the Central Bank Governor, Chief Godwin Emefiele has abandoned the task of managing the economy in pursuit of his 2023 presidential ambition.





The CSO while describing the CBN forex policies and internal financial policies as the best all over the world, wondered why anybody would want to ridicule Nigeria’s most performing institution, the CBN just because the citizens voice out support to the head of the establishment.





In a statement signed by its Executive Secretary, Comrade Richard Oduma and made available to journalists in Abuja, the CSO with a mandate to monitor Nigeria’s economic growth and advice appropriately, wondered why the PDP and her governors are jittery over call for Emefiele’s presidential bid, stressing that it is never a crime for any Nigerian to contest for any position if he so wishes.





“Emefiele, like every other Nigerian, has the right to contest any elections. Even though he has not indicated interest to contest, those making cynical comments about his candidature are just being jittery and afraid of his towering image and acceptance. The PDP should ask Wike, Tambuwal and Okowa who are canvassing for support to resign before contesting the presidency and stop throwing childish tantrums,” the CSO urged.





It also noted with satisfaction the redeeming role the CBN governor played in saving the country from the devastating economic crisis in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and queried why naysayers are accusing the economic czar of abandoning his duties.





“The PDP, her elected governors and appointees are just angry that Emefiele did not ruin the economy as expected. They had run the economy aground for 16 years and are shocked that Governor Emefiele has not just revived the economy but has turned Nigeria into a thriving global economy in a twinkle of an eye,” the statement added.