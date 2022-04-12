2023: PDP governorship aspirant’s moves to compromise party officials revealed

As the clock ticks towards the People Democratic Party primaries slated for May 21st 2022, fresh facts have emerged that the Senator representing Akwa Ibom North East Senatorial District, Mr. Bassey Albert, has become more agitated in a bid to secure the governorship ticket in Akwa Ibom state.

The senator, who is a source close to him said he is desperate “because this could be his last chance of becoming a governor, is making frantic efforts to compromise some National officers of party.”

Sources in Akwa Ubok Abasi Campaign alleged that Mr. Albert has already reached out to several National officers who could be of assistance to him.

It was alleged that a mouth-watering sum has been budgeted to execute the party project.

“Among his targets are the National Chairman, Senator Iyorchia Ayu, the National Secretary, Senator Anyanwu and National Legal Adviser,” the source alleged.

The source further alleged that it was said to have also reached out to the governor of Rivers state, Ezenwo Nyesom Wike, to use his influence over the party to get him the ticket.

Unconfirmed sources also alleged that though PDP had in one of their meetings promised all the second term governors of its support to produce their successors, Wike is alleged to have gone behind governor Udom Emmanuel to support Bassey Albert by buying campaign vehicles and donated same to him.

“OBA as Albert is popularly called has also enlisted Mr Omokere to reach out to as many friends within and outside the party that could be influential to his winning the ticket.

“Another option, according to sources is using the National Legal Adviser of the party to disqualify Pastor Umo Eno, who OBA sees as the only clog in his Governorship ambition wheel.

“Senator Bassey Albert Akpan who visited Nsit Ibom recently on consultation went the extra mile perhaps care was said to have boasted about his contact in National Secretariat of the party that he hopes to get support from,” the source said.

Efforts to reach out to the incumbent governor was not successful as neither him, nor his media team has responded as at the time of filling this report.