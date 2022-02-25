2023: PDP govs begin projects review

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors Forum (GF) will on Friday commence legacy projects and program comparative review in states govern by the party.

The Forum in a statement, Thursday by its Director-General Hon. CID Maduabum, disclosed that “the first state to be reviewed under the agreed and approved set of criteria will be Sokoto state”.

He revealed that a team of top journalists and other independent consultants and Civil Society Organisations, CSOs, to conduct the review was drawn from the print, electronic, social media platforms and the CSO community across the country.

The DG explained that “each review exercise will begin with a presentation of identified Legacy projects by the states, followed by a site tour of some of the projects, and an incisive appraisal of programmes and policy options and outcomes”.

“This will be followed with a conference interrogation by the Team, of the quality of delivery of the projects, cost management, capacity and relevance of the projects and impact on citizens of the State,” he added.

He added that the team will also be looking at the project’s multiplier impact for social and economic development in the State.

According to the statement “the review will be objective, intensive, incisive and will measure value for money spent, it may well represent a first of its kind in the country”.

He said, “The PDP must begin now to collate materials and narratives that will usher it boldly and convincingly into the debates and campaigns for the 2023 General elections based on performance indicators of its Governors, who presently represent a sample of the kind of government to be run by the party in 2023 at the federal level.”

Maduabum said PDP Governors have demonstrated an uncommon capacity in projects execution and prudence in the administration of their States over the past six years.

The statement partly read, “These legacy achievements will be introduced to Nigerians through a peer review campaign and media reporting on the Legacy projects in infrastructure, agriculture, roads, bridges and flyovers, health, education, encapsulated in the human capital development identified and presented by the states for Peer Reviewing

“it will be a massive showcase of impact-oriented projects executed by each State, under the exemplary leadership of our Governors.

“The PDP ruled Nigeria for 16years and is now essentially a party in opposition. But it controls 13 of the 36 states in the Federation. It cannot in any way be a pushover in a contest for hearts and minds ds of Nigerians for power at the federal level in 2023, following the disastrous performance of the APC led Federal Government.

“The exercise will be presenting to Nigerians, a choice of at least two competing visions and tendencies, the PDP years of performance and the APC years”.

He also acknowledged that meaningful choices and opportunities must be presented to the voters to inform their decisions as they go out to vote in 2023.