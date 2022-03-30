2023: PDP group writes zoning committee, wants presidential ticket thrown open





As 2023 Presidential elections draws nearer, a support group within the Peoples Democratic (PDP), PDP Justice and Equity group, has written to the chairman of the party zoning committee, Governor Samuel Ortom to throw the presidential ticket open for all the zones.

PDP Justice and Equity group, in its memo to the committee on Tuesday, demanded that the party’s presidential ticket be thrown open for aspirants in the north and south to contest.

The group, in the memo signed on its behalf by Engr. Hon Ahmed Muhktar, Hon Yemi Arokodare and Barrister Chima Ndugbu, argued that the party stand a better chance in the 2023 presidential election if the ticket is thrown open.

It cautioned the PDP not to box itself into regional or sectional corner where the party will find it difficult to win the election.

The memo titled, “Our Case Against Zoning” partly read: “Our position is that the presidency should not be zoned to either the South or North of the country.

“Rather, it should be an open race where members of the party from both the North and South of the country are free to aspire to the office of the President of Nigeria. We hold this position with utmost sense of responsibility.

“It is our firm belief that the interest of the party will be better served when there is no polarity in the contest especially that arising from regional or zonal sentiments.

“We equally recognize the fact that the PDP as an opposition party is constrained in some ways. It cannot afford the luxury of boxing itself into a regional or sectional corner.

“Zoning the office of the President to any section of the country will drive it into this costly error.

“What the party needs at this time is an open and inclusive race in which no member or section of the country will be excluded.

“As a matter of fact, the PDP as an opposition party must shun the luxury of taking certain liberties. It should, instead, be guided by pragmatism and practical realities.

“And the reality here is that the party will stand stronger in the forthcoming presidential election if it forges a common bond that emphasizes neither North nor South.

“With a pan-Nigerian disposition, the PDP will be in a better shape and state to win the 2023 presidential election.”