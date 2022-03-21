2023: PDP guber aspirant Gwamna begins stakeholders’ engagement

A chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and governorship hopeful in Gombe state, Dr Jamil Isyaku Gwamna, has begun engaging members of the party in the state.

A statement by Gwamna’s media aide Ibrahim Sani Shawai, said Gwamna who stated this on Monday in Gombe while engaging with some party faithful said such a measure was necessary to build more unity in the party.

He stated that the engagements would be broadened with time to ensure that every member of the party at the grassroots is sensitised on the need to come together to kick out the failed administration of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

“We are mindful that the aspirations of the people have not been met and it is in that light that I am building my engagement to let the members of the PDP know my agenda for the state,” he said.

According to him, the avenue would be used to gather inputs from grassroots PDP members to help the party in implementing human investment-driven policy to empower the people as well as develop the state.”

He assured the people of the state that PDP was working assiduously to come on board in 2023 to make good governance a focus in Gombe state.

The tour which begins today is planned to take Dr. Gwamna and his entourage to all the 114 wards across the 11 Local Government Areas of the state.