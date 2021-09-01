2023: PDP has not zoned presidential ticket to North – Adviser

A former National Legal Adviser of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mark Jacob, has said the party has not zoned its 2023 presidential ticket to the northern part of the country.

Jacob, who is also a former Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice in Kaduna state, disclosed this when he appeared on Arise TV’s Morning Show on Monday.

“Nobody has discussed anything on zoning in our party. We have not zoned out the party’s presidential ticket to the North. In fact, the feeling among members is that it should be zoned to the Southern part of the country,” the former national legal adviser said.

He noted that, though it’s democracy and every member has the right to their opinion, the party would not take unpopular opinion from any of its members.

A national newspaper had reported that the PDP may pick its presidential candidate for the 2023 elections from the northern part of the country and zone the chairmanship position of the party to the South.

Recall that during its 92nd National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting Saturday, the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, announced that PDP will arrive at a zoning formula for the National Working Committee (NWC) at a meeting billed for September 9.

This comes as the struggle for political power among the political gladiators hots up ahead of the party’s national convention slated for October 30 and 31, in Abuja.

