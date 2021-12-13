2023: PDP has regained confidence to wrestle power from APC – Mustapha





The immediate past chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Oyo state, Alhaji Kunmi Mustapha, Monday declared that PDP has regained the confidence of Nigerians and ready to wrestle power from the All Progressive Congress (APC).

Alhaji Mustapha in a statement made available to journalists in Ibadan said APC has shown from all indications that it is incapable of leading Nigeria to the promised land.

The former PDP Chairman who is now the Special Adviser to Governor Seyi Makinde on Inter-Party Affairs, pointed out that APC has failed Nigerians in critical sectors that it promised to work on during the 2015 campaigns, especially in the areas of economic growth, internal security and provision of employment opportunities for the teeming youths.



“Only those who do not wish Nigeria well will still be fronting for APC at this critical time in the history of Nigeria, the economy is down, Nigeria has become the butt of ridicule amongst her peers in the world, insecurity news is now erratic, we cannot continue this way”, he said.

Alhaji Mustapha added, ” this is the time we all have to support the National Working Committee of PDP that has been saddled with the assignment to rescue Nigeria so they can achieve success” .



While asking Nigerians to reject the subtle attempt by the APC to perpetuate itself in power beyond 2023, the former Oyo state PDP Chairman said ” only those that hate the country would allow APC to stay one more day beyond May 29th 2023.”

“The committee has started working on strategic areas of mobilizing Nigerians towards rescuing the nation from the hands of the leadership of APC, in the areas of continuous voters registration exercise and the PDP’s e-registration project, this are parts of what will account for the people’s victory against their tormentors that are in power today.”

