2023: PDP is the party to beat – Tambuwal 

As the 2023 general elections draw closer, the Sokoto state governor, Hon Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, has stressed the need for leaders and members of the party to unite and work as indivisible team with a view to emerging victorious in the election.

Tambuwal, who is the Chairman PDP Governors Forum, said this during an interactive meeting with the state chairmen of the party Wednesday night in Abuja.

He stressed that PDP is out to rescue and rebuild Nigeria.

Speaking with journalists at the end of the closed door meeting held as the Sokoto State House, Asokoro, the governor said, “Our party stands a very good chance, our party is the party to beat in Nigeria today.”

On what his meeting with the state chairmen of the PDP was all about, the former speaker of House of Representatives said, “It is about consultation on the possibility of my running for the office of the president and seeking the mandate of our party and members and leaders as standard flag bearer of the PDP in 2023 presidential election.

In his remarks, the chairman of PDP in Kaduna state, Hon. Felix Hassan Hyat, explained that they (the chairmen) were more interested in the unity of the party as the number one cardinal objective.

Hyat, who is the chairman of the forum of PDP state chairmen said, “We are more interested in the unity of the party as our number one cardinal objective because we believe that the party has to come back to rescue Nigeria and we are asking everybody to join forces.

“We cannot have more than one president at a time and therefore among all others, there must be unity of purpose amongst them just like among all other members of the party.

“We want to move together and we want to make sure that whoever picks the ticket wins the election”.

“Well we know that this is a season of interactive activities with various interest groups and the chairman of the governor’s forum is one of the pillars of the party in the country and incidentally he is also one of the presidential aspirants”.

“So, he only called us to inform us officially of his interest to go into the race and to seek our support like any other aspirants,” he stated.