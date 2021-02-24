2023 : PDP ‘ll provide right leadership for Nigeria – Makinde

Oyo state governor, Engr Seyi Makinde has hinted that the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will provide the needed right leadership for the country come 2023.

Speaking at the PDP South West zone caucus meeting held at the Presidential lodge of Agodi Government House in Ibadan Tuesday, the governor said the party is ready to give Nigerians the best.

The governor maintained the PDP SW caucus meeting coming ahead of the party’s March 6, zonal congress is to help put in place a new PDP zonal executive in the South-West region will help to install a new government at the federal, National Assembly and state levels in 2023.

He emphasized that the redemption of Nigeria as a country politically can only be achievable with the contributions of the South-West zone, adding that PDP in the South West must be united and reconciled .

“We are on the verge of history. A lot of people may not know but I can give you the assurance that our coming together to put in our executives that will lead our party in the South-West zone is history in the making. This is because there cannot be redemption for our country without the participation of the South-West”, he said.

Gov Makinde added, “…and our party will provide the right leadership for the country in 2023. The journey to install PDP in 2023 is starting now with this zonal congress. So, I can only pity those who are staying outside and throwing stones inside. I want to also state that history will record their position accurately. I will encourage us to urge them to come in”.

The governor stressed, “we have the reconciliation committee already”, adding, “this committee has been trying to reach out to them and they have said they are not ready to participate.We will continue to reach out to them because if we are all united, we have the chance to redeem Nigeria,”

” I want to use this opportunity to thank the reconciliation committee we set up, ably led by former Governor Oyinlola. He made sure that the necessary things were done to bring everyone together. At the end of the day, I believe we will have a reconciled and united party in Southwest PDP.”

However, the governor at the meeting unveiled a former Deputy Governor of Oyo state and Nigeria’s former Ambassador to Lebanon, Chief Arapaja, as Oyo state’s sole nominee for the chairmanship post in the zone, stressing that the zone had during the last meeting, zoned out executive positions to the six states.

According to him, the name of Ambassador Arapaja was arrived at after thorough consultations across Oyo state as the state’s nominee because whoever would be zonal chairman should have depth and experience.

He therefore called for inclusiveness in all the six states of the zone.

He also charged all the SW PDP leaders to go back home and arrive at amicable arrangement to fill posts zoned to their respective states by peacefully selecting the candidates for posts zoned to each state as well as the ex-officio members, as, the election of ex-officios would also take place during the congress.

He further stressed the need to comply with the PDP directive, ensuring that 30 percent of all posts conceded to women.

“I want to also urge that for each of our states, let us ensure there is inclusiveness. All the tendencies in our different states, let us all come together and agree on whoever we want to put in each of those positions so that by the time we get here by March 6th, the exercise will be fanfare. That will be my expectation and message to everybody.”