2023: PDP may be barred if Anyanwu not removed, CUPP warns

The spokesman of Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere has warned the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of the danger of keeping Sen. Samuel Anyanwu, as the party National Secretary.



Ugochinyere expressed concern that the party might be excluded from the 2023 general elections if Sen. Anyanwu is not removed as the party National Secretary.



Explaining why he should be removed as National Secretary, the CUPP spokesman said that Anyanwu should be removed over his subsisting expulsion from the party before his emergence.



He further stated that his alleged involvement in the Imo state ad hoc delegates Congress, especially those of Ideato North and Ideato South LGAs is shameful, reprehensible and demands disciplinary action from the party.



According to him, “party leaders warn that any INEC nomination form bearing the signature of the Secretary, whose expulsion has not been lifted, may void such forms and give opponents legal ground to exclude the PDP from the 2023 ballots.”



He called on the National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu to take interest in Imo PDP matters, adding, “Imo Party leaders reach consensus that only Statutory delegates should be used for Primary elections in view of the compromise of the Imo Ad Hoc delegates congress.”



He added that the “PDP NEC should immediately reconvene and appoint the Deputy National Secretary as Acting Secretary to avoid the consequential legal backlash of an expelled member signing official documents of the party.”

