2023: PDP to present certificate of return to Guber candidates Tuesday

Ahead of 2023 general election, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) will present the certificate of return to its gubernatorial candidates on Tuesday

PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Hon Debo Ologunagba on Sunday also made known that Certificate of Return for House of Assembly, House of Representatives and Senatorial Candidates will be issued at the respective PDP State Chapters from Wednesday, June 8, 2022.

Continuing, the statement read “the National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) invites our Presidential Candidate, all Governors elected on the platform of the PDP, all Presidential aspirants, members of the Board of Trustees, members of the National Executive Committee, members of the National Assembly and all critical stakeholders of our Party to the Special Ceremony of the Presentation of Certificate of Return to all our Gubernatorial Candidates as follows:

“Date: Tuesday, June 7, 2022, Time: 10am at NEC Hall, PDP National Secretariat, Wadata Plaza, Abuja.

“Please note that Certificate of Return for House of Assembly, House of Representatives and Senatorial Candidates of our Party will be issued at the respective PDP State Chapters from Wednesday, June 8, 2022”.

