2023: PDP will restore security in Nigeria if … – Rep

Federal lawmaker representing Onicha/Ohaozara/Ivo federal constituency in the federal House of Representatives, Chief Livinus Makwe, has said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) would restore security in the country if it voted into power come 2023.

Makwe disclosed this while interacting with journalists on the outcome of the party’s convention.

He said the party’s experience in goverrnance would enable them achieve the goal.

The lawmaker noted that the successful convention of the party last Saturday showed that it was ready to make amends for its past mistakes and solve the nation’s challenges.

He said, “We agree that the nation experienced security challenges when PDP was in power but it was effectively managed.

“The situation was not as it is presently and Nigerians should make the right decisions during the next general elections.”

Maker further said the party would solve the economic and other socio-cultural challenges confronting the country if given another chance by Nigerians to rule.

“The peaceful conduct of our convention showed that we have repositioned to deliver the goods to Nigerians.

“The spirit of oneness shown by party faithful during the convention should show Nigerians that we remain the best choice,” he said.

He however urged the newly elected national executive of the party to work towards ensuring that it recaptures power at the centre in 2023.

“They should unite all members to sustain the prevailing spirit of commitment in the party.

“Party faithful should give them the necessary support to succeed in ensuring that we attain all goals,” he said.