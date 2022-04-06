2023: ‘PDP zoning c’ttee may throw presidential ticket open’

Ahead of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) 2023 presidential primary slated for 28th and 29th May 2022, the Benue state governor, Samuel Ortom-led zoning committee may have thrown the ticket open.

Blueprint reports that the 2019 general election review committee led by Bauchi state governor, Bala Mohammed had earlier recommended that the 2023 ticket be thrown open.

Recall that the PDP has produced 3 presidents who ruled for 16 years, that is, former President Olusegun Obasanjo (1999 – 2007), the late President Umaru Musa Yar-Adua (2007 – 2010), and former President Goodluck Jonathan (2010 – 2015).

Recall that the former Deputy President of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu committee threw the party’s 2019 presidential ticket open and all the 12 aspirants were from the North.

Cumulatively, while the former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, contested as the party’s candidate in 2019, the only president from the North the PDP produced was the late Yar’Adua whose presidency lasted less than three years. Obasanjo and Jonathan, from the southern part of the country were in charge as presidents for 14 years.

As agitation for zoning 2023 Presidential tickets gathered momentum amongst party stakeholders and aspirants, the PDP National Executive Committee (NEC) swiftly inaugurated 37 man zoning committee on the 24th of March, 2022.

Benue state governor, Samuel Ortom, and Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Hon Ndudi Elumelu, were elected chairman and deputy chairman respectively, while Emmanuel Ekpe was named as secretary.

The committee is expected to recommend to the party whether zoning would help it return to power at the centre in 2023 or not and which parts of the country to zone to.

After 3 meetings in the last 2 weeks, a credible source who is a member of the 37 man zoning committee, revealed that the Ortom-led committee has also recommended that the ticket be open.

The source, who spoke after the over 3 hours meeting in Abuja on Tuesday, said: ” After frank deliberations about the future of our party and Nigeria, we have resolved that the ticket be thrown open.”

When asked why they took that decision and whether it was a unanimous decision, he said “Look we have to be frank with ourselves, we are concerned about how our party can win the 2023 general election. Aside from this, we look at available data from previous elections and all of these pointed to the fact that the northerners turnout for elections more than the southern electorate.”

At the meeting were Governors Darius Ishaku, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Taraba and Enugu states respectively; ex-governors Ahmed Makarfi (Kaduna), Boni Haruna (Adamawa), Ibrahim Shema (Katsina) and Sule Lamido (Jigawa).

Others were former Information Minister, Prof. Jerry Gana, former Minister of Special Duties and InterGovernmental Relations, Tanimu Turaki and Chairman, PDP Disciplinary Committee, Chief Tom Ikimi, among others.

Similarly, the former Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has withdrawn his membership in the party zoning committee over his presidential ambition.