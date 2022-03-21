2023: PDP’ll reclaim Nigeria – Ayu

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has vowed to liberate Nigerians from it describes as “the shackles of poverty, hunger, unemployment and insecurity caused by maladministration of the All Progressives Congress (APC) since 2015”.

The national chairman of the party, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, stated this Saturday, during the defection ceremony of Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan and her supporters from the Social Democratic Party (SDP) to the PDP held at Oboreke, Ihima in Okehi local government area of Kogi state.

Dr Ayu, who was represented by the national secretary of the party, Senator Sam Anyanwu, said the APC in 2015 took the leadership of the country under the mantra of change, but ended up plunging the country into a precarious situation where hunger and hardship became the order of the day.

He lamented that unemployment rate and insecurity continue to grow while scarcity of fuel has remained unchecked by the APC government.

He noted that PDP in the last one year has been receiving members of other political parties from Lagos, Plateau, Imo and now Kogi state to its fold, assuring that the party will take over the governance of the country in 2023 general elections to wipe away the suffering of Nigerians.

He described Akpoti-Uduaghan as a great politician that will add value to Kogi PDP and assured her of the support of the party to achieve her political ambition.

The national chairman urged Nigerians to be resolute in ensuring that they vote out APC to end the misrule.

In his remark, a member of House of Representatives from Kabba-Bunu/Ijumu federal constituency under the platform of PDP, Tajudeen Yusuf, said the coming of Akpoti into PDP will expand the scope of the party, adding that the umbrella of the party provides cover against insecurity, hunger , poverty and increase in the price of food stuff.