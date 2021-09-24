2023: PDP’ll reclaim power in Gombe – Kwaskebe

The chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Gombe state, Maj.-Gen. Amnon Kwaskebe (retd.), has said the party would take back power in the 2023 general elections.

Kwaskebe, while commenting on the planned event organised by the party to receive some APC defectors into the party, said the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) “does not exist in the state,” noting that “APC is crisis-ridden and will crash in 2023.”

“Tomorrow, we’re going to receive thousands of APC members into the PDP both new and those who left us during the 2019 general elections. As far as we are concerned, there’s nothing like APC in Gombe state. They came accidentally, unprepared and we will send them packing in 2023.

“The recent leadership crisis in the APC, massive resignation by their aggrieved members and the cosmetic and coercive vote of confidence the party is going round lobbying, are evidence that the party has lost its sense of direction,” he said.