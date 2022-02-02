2023: PDP’ll restore normalcy in Nigeria – Tambuwal

The Sokoto state governor, Honourable Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, said presently, Nigeria is in the horrible, hopeless, disturbing and confusing situation that needed a competent leader who could restore normalcy come 2023.

Tambuwal stated this while addressing a mammoth crowed of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)’s supporters in Bamaina, resident of the former Jigawa state governor, Alhaji Sule Lamido.

He said, “Nigeria needs urgent attention from the concerned people to intervene through the ballots in a the positive change that will comes from the PDP”.

“We are in Jigawa and Bamaina not for campaigning, but to have a consultation with my father, the former Governor, Alhaji Sule Lamido. I need his fatherly support for my Presidential ambition when the time comes”, he stressed.

The Sokoto state governor further said, “we need a competent President who can address the present challenges that are threatening the corporate existence of Nigeria as one united country in Africa”.

Also speaking, Alhaji Sule Lamido said the country needed a credible leader that can bring unity among Nigerians. He urged politicians to discourage sectional or regional politics with a view to avoid incompetent leadership.

Lamido further explained “we fought for the returned of the country to democracy. And we decided to give a Yuroba man the Presidential ticket just to cooled down the tempo of those offended from the Southwest then”.

Among the delegation were the one time governor and deputy governor of Sokoto state, Alhaji Attahiru Baffarawa and Alhaji Muktari Shagari respectively.