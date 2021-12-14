2023: PDP’ll win presidency, NASS, 25 guber seats, Ayu insists

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) national chairman, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, Monday raised the bar of his party’s expectations, come 2023, saying it is targeting a landslide win of the presidency, National Assembly and 25 governorship seats.

The newly sworn in chairman of the spoke via a press release made available to journalists in Abuja.

He urged Nigerians not to lose hope, saying although the current APC leadership has failed woefully, PDP was coming on a rescue mission.

He dismissed fears that Nigeria was headed for a collapse, assuring both Nigerians and the international community that a PDP administration post-2023 will pull Nigeria from the brink.

The statement reads in part: “We want Nigeria to take note, that we started this battle with 21 state governors. And we built it to 28 state governors. Those mistakes that were made, that made us to lose elections in 2015, will be corrected.

“And we target a democratic landslide, come 2023, with a clean sweep of the presidency, both chambers of the National Assembly and at least 25 state governorships with their Houses of Assembly.

“Do not lose hope because of a small collection of people who have come to divide Nigeria and to destroy our country.

“Keep hope alive. PDP is back. And PDP will be back with good governance and good policies. The economy will expand. Nigerians will come back to work. Nigerians will produce and export. Nigeria will be a great country once more.”

“I want to assure you, all of you who are non-Nigerians: that we are determined as a political party, to do the needful i.e. unite ourselves; work hard; mobilise fellow Nigerians; take over power; rebuild our country; and then, shame those foreign detractors, who are

prophesying doom, that Nigeria is going to break up.

“Nigeria is not going to break up. Nigeria will remain united, productive, respected and be in the forefront of world affairs. Very soon, you will see what I am telling you. We have done it before and we will do it again.”

He expressed pride in the quality of people in the new National Working Committee (NWC) of the party and stated that the NWC has already met four times to map out the necessary agenda to take both the party and the country forward.

Harping on the principles of unity and team-work, according to the statement, Ayu said: “We will build our party by team-work. And I have made it clear, that I don’t see myself as a messiah. I, rather, see myself as a team-leader, who will be leading a big army with several Elite Divisions.

“We have the governors division; we have the National Assembly division; we have the states’ party leaders who form another powerful division. We have the local government leaders and we have the ward leaders and the BoT.”