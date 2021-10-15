2023: Peter Obi breaks silence as presidential campaign posters flood social media

Former vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said he never endorsed 2023 Presidential campaign posters that went viral on Social Media.

Obi, in a statement via his Twitter page, denied approving or authorising the publications of such posters adding that he was not affiliated to any group or groups behind the creation/distribution of the posters.

“I am not in any way connected to, neither have I contracted/authorised anybody or organisation to promote the sharing of flyers which assume my intent to contest for office in 2023.

“As a faithful party man, I am not one to jump the gun on a matter the party is yet to give final directives. I will abide by the final position of the party on the issue.

“For now, my focus remains to advocate for the restoration of security, eradication of poverty, creation of jobs and provision of other productive ventures for the country’s unemployed youths, improving education and making health care accessible in the country,” he said.