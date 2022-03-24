2023: Peter Obi meets traditional rulers, community leaders in Anambra, unveils Presidential ambition (PICTURES)

A former governor of Anambra state and 2019 Vice Presidential candidate of People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Peter Obi, Thursday, declared interest to contest for the 2023 Presidential poll.

Obi, who made his intention known to the Anambra State Traditional Rulers Council, and Anambra State Association of Town Unions (ASATU) in Awka respectively, said he was strongly in the race to win.

“I have come to inform you first of my aspiration to become the next President of Nigeria. I am here because you are my father. After you, I can now tell others. I want you to know that am strongly in the race and fully prepared for the contest. I need your royal blessings to win.

“I am aspiring for the post of President of Nigeria because after careful study of Nigeria and where Nigeria is today, I discovered that my country is too divided. I believed that the government I will lead as President will reunite Nigeria. We need unity and peace for the progress of Nigeria. Nigeria of today is insecure. The government I will lead will be secured to attract both local and foreign investors.

“I will manage Nigeria resources effectively and efficiently. I will focus on the critical area of our economy for development. They are education, health and pulling people out of poverty. I have already set an example as a governor of Anambra state. Nigeria needs people with capacity, confidence and willingness to manage her resources efficiently.

“We want to move Nigeria from consumption to production so that we can build a better future for our country. I want to lead a Nigeria where people from Sokoto, Ibadan, Onitsha and others will be secured, and celebrate Nigeria. I am not aspiring for a political position. But for an opportunity to serve the people of Nigeria. I want you to use your contacts and networks to gather support for me,” he noted.

Responding, representative of the Traditional Rulers from Anambra North, Igwe Ben Emeka, and his counterparts from Anambra Central, Igwe Peter Anugwu and South, Igwe Shedrack Moguluwa, pledged to rally support for Obi’s presidential aspiration due to his sterling performance as a governor, leadership style, personality and lifestyle.

Also, the Traditional ruler of Enugwu-Aguleri, Eze Chukwuemeka Eri, on behalf of the traditional rulers council, struck the Igbo staff of authority and prayed for success of Obi on the contest after which the Presidential aspirant further sought the blessings of ASATU for the same purpose.

The National President, Anambra State Association of Towns (ASATU), Chief Titus Akpudo, while welcoming Obi to their office, assured the former governor of support of all communities in Anambra state and beyond with a view to ensure his emergence as President come 2023 poll for greater Nigeria.