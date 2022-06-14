2023: Pick women running mates, group urges Atiku, Tinubu, others 

Civil Society Centre for Leadership and Followership (CSCLF) has urged presidential candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi and others to field women and youth as running mates.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced Friday 17th June 2022 as the deadline for all political parties to submit the names of their presidential candidates and running mates.

Addressing journalists, chairman of the group, Comrade Adams Otakwu, Tuesday in Abuja said he is dissatisfied with the low level of inclusion of women, youth and people with disabilities in the just concluded primary elections of political parties in Nigeria.

The group lamented that in all the political parties, none has a woman as the presidential standard bearer for the 2023 general elections.

“Less than 5% of gubernatorial candidates are women, while over 95% are men. Less than 10% of candidates for the federal parliament are women while over 90% are men. Less than 20% of candidates for state parliaments are women, while over 80% are men. These figures fall far below the global average, where women hold about 23% of the seats in parliaments according to the Inter-Parliamentary Union data, on a global average,” he stated.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

