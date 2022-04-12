2023: Plateau APC holds rally for Tinubu as consensus candidate

Some members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Plateau State have thrown their weight behind former Lagos state Governor, Bola Tinubu, as the party’s consensus presidential candidate.

The group expressed their support for Tinubu on Tuesday at a massive rally in Jos, the state’s capital.

Speaking on behalf of the group, Hon. Solomon Ndam, described Tinubu as a good omen for the country owing to his numerous contributions to the sustenance of our nascent democracy over decades.

Addressing party faithful, Ndam noted that the aspirations of the party’s national leader “presents us with a great opportunity to turn the fortunes of the country around for good, owing to his leadership style that speaks volumes of an unalloyed commitment to sustainable growth and development”.

He, therefore, said it will be an error of judgment if the APC in Plateau state does not rally support for his presidential aspiration.

Although conceding that the former governor has shown love for the people of the state, Ndam added that he is a detribalised Nigeria that knows no tribe or religion but one Nigeria.

According to him, Tinubu flaunts a towering credential and experience, comparable to none, that suits the purpose of addressing the myriads of challenges in the country.

Ndam, however, urged other state chapters to adopt their national leader as consensus candidate, noting that with him victory is certain in 2023.