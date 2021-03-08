2023: Plateau guber aspirant vows to create jobs

The gubernatorial aspirant in the 2023 governorship election in Plateau state under the platform of Young Progressive Party (YPP), Mr. Abdullahi Ibrahim Baruga, has promised the people of the state to rely on him for abundant job opportunities if given a chance to govern them.

Baruga made this promise during his visit to Plateau youths living in FCT at the weekend.

He said that the people of Plateau state needed a vibrant and intelligent governor like him to create jobs opportunities for them.

The governorship aspirant said that after nearly 24 years of uninterrupted democracy, majority of Plateau indigenes are still confronted with widespread poverty.

According to him, “we are offering a new deal to the people of Plateau state on the path of growth and prosperity for today and future generation. We are bringing to fore transformed programmes that will move our dear state forward.

“The world around us is rapidly changing and we are lagging behind. Development occurs through well-conceived and executed plans. I conceived. Plans and policies that conform to the changing needs of our society. Currently our state’s development agenda has become a wish instead of a clear vision.

“We will not achieve the Plateau of our dream if the status quo is maintained. We need a new deal that will ensure sustainable development.

Responding, the leaders of Plateau state indigenes in FCT, Mr. Tanimu Ibrahim and Malachi Maina, respectively commended Mr. Baruga for his boldness by declaring his interest to govern the state.

They promised to mobilise for him in order to elect a youthful brain as a governor of the state.

According to the two leaders, that the Plateau indigenes would create a campaign offices in every constituency in the state when electioneering begins .

