2023: Play the game according to rules, INEC tells parties

The Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC) has tasked registered political parties in Nigeria on playing the game according to the rules of engagement.

The INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Oyo state, Barrister Mutiu Agboke said this when he led top INEC team to the Alarere residence of the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun on a courtesy visit.

Barrister Agboke declared that INEC is doing everything possible to ensure hitch-free elections in Nigeria and would need the cooperation of the political parties by adhering to the laid down rules.

“When the law says no to vote-buying, it is not INEC that goes about with money at the polling centres, the political parties are the ones”, he said.

Barrister Agboke added, “we started preparations for the next elections immediately after the 2019 elections and the results of our preparations manifested in the successful conduct of elections in Edo, Kogi, Bayelsa and Anambra States.”

“In addition, we had other bye-elections that were successfully conducted and we are out again to ensure that the 2023 elections are without hiccups of any form, but, we can only achieve this with the support and cooperation of all the stakeholders which formed part of our visit here, Kabiyesi”.

The INEC REC, however, called on traditional rulers and other critical stakeholders in the polity in Oyo state to sensitize voters to collect their over 700,000 Permanent Voter’s Cards (PVC) awaiting collection at the state office of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

According to the INEC REC, the uncollected PVCs in Oyo state were enough to make somebody the state Governor, stressing that the total number of votes scored by the two governorship candidates that scored the highest votes in 2019 governorship election were not up to 700,000 votes.

While soliciting the assistance and cooperation of the Olubadan on the need for residents active participation in Electoral activities, Barrister Agboke congratulated Oba Balogun for ascending the throne of his forefathers Responding, Oba Lekan Balogun emphasized the need for enough sensitization of the populace, by been conscious of the political awareness level of the residents.

Oba Lekan Balogun urged politicians and the electorate to work towards making Nigeria great by following the political rule as “there’s nothing special about the so called advance societies that makes them better than we blacks except that they do things rightly.