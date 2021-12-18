2023 poll: Female presidential aspirant Joyce Ogochukwu Nsaka emerges, joins ADC

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, a female presidential aspirant has emerged in person of the founder of Sozo Women foundation, Joyce Ogochukwu Nsaka.

Ogochukwu Nsaka has however, joined the Africa Democratic Congress (ADC) to realise her ambition.

Making her intention public at the national secretariat of ADC in Abuja, Nsaka lamented the current system of governance in the country which she said encourages divisiveness.

According to the female politician, “Nigeria has been through a lot. When you go to China and many other countries, most of the companies there are owned by Nigerians.

“We have no country of our own as Awolowo refers ‘we have no nation of our own but a geographic expression.”

While speaking further, Joyce Nsaka said she was 16 years old when she first saw herself as a leader in Nigeria and this propelled her during her university days at University of Benin where she fought corruption.

“In 2018, I had a vision of Nigeria as a number one nation in the world. Forces fought against it

“I had another vision in 2020 shortly before the EndSARS. “So, I am here because I have clarity of vision, direction and purpose.”

She apluaded the hand shake logo of ADC which she said was what caught her attention when she went online to peruse the current political parties in Nigeria and discovered that ADC is a credible alternative political party in 2023.

On the issue of insecurity, Nsaka proposed the use of technology in tackling insecurity in the country.

She also emphasized the need for youth inclusiveness in government and job creation as panacea to the current security challenges in the nation.

Also speaking, National Chairman of ADC, Chief Ralphs Nwosu, encouraged more youths to seek for elective positions in the coming general elections understand the ADC platform. He said, “I am ready to relinquish my position for a younger and youthful person as the National Chairman of our great party, the ADC.”

The event had notable persons which include: Chief Ralphs Nwosu, National Chairman of ADC; Alh. Said Baba Abdullahi, National Secretary of ADC; Barr. Ifenda Oligbinde, Director of Communications of ADC; Barr. Maurice Ebam, National Youth Leader of ADC and Interim Chairman, Forum of Youth Leaders of Political Parties.

