2023 polls: APC youth set structures for Katsina dep speaker 





The youth from Faskari/Kankara/Sabuwa federal constituency of Katsina state have donated campaign offices in the three local government areas to educate the people on the potential of the Katsina state deputy speaker, Hon Shehu Dalhatu Tafoki, as well to convince the lawmaker to vie for the seat of the constituency in the next general election.

Leader of the youth under the auspices of the All Progressives Congress Media Forum, Hon Musbahu Tukur Kogunan Kankara came from the 31 Wards of the Faskari/Kankara/Sabuwa Federal Constituency converged at Kankara to launch the sensitisation campaign.

Hon Koguna said that the youth were resolute to voting someone with leadership qualities and ability to represent the constituency come 2023 adding that the state deputy speaker has been active in generating programmes and projects beneficial to his constituency.

Hon Koguna appealed to stakeholders in the state to prevail on Hon Tafoki to vie for the federal seat in 2023 elections because of his achievements as lawmaker in the State House of Assembly.

The APC youth leader of the state, Hon Hamza Mamman, in his assessment of the deputy speaker noted that the track records of the Hon Tafoki were unmatchable to any politician in the federal constituency.

The youths numbering to 500 distributed educative leaflets and flyers outlining the achievement of the deputy speaker KTHA who is currently representing Faskari local government area.