2023 polls: Group vows to produce 6 female governors

Ahead of the 2023 general elections the Society for Women Mentoring and Advancement (SWOMAAD) has pledged to mobilise and galvanise women across the country to produce at least six female governors, in each of the geopolitical zones.

SWOMAAD President, Princess Nikky Onyeri, made the pledge while addressing a press conference, weekend in Abuja. She said women were fed up playing second fiddle in the midst of numerous women who have distinguished themselves in various fields of endeavour and were equipped to change the negative narrative of Nigeria.

Onyeri maintained that despite the security challenges and lack of financial wherewithal, members of SWOMAAD would put resources together to produce six female governors regardless of political parties.

She disclosed that SWOMAAD would pay a courtesy call on the leadership of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), on February 14, to compel political parties to implement the 35 per cent affirmative action for women.

“We are looking forward to saying that at the end of the 2023 general elections we have at least a female senator from each state of the federation; two House of Representatives members frombeach state; then in the state Houses of Assembly, we want greater participation and a greater number of women; 50/50 in the State Houses of Assembly.

“For the governorship, we are also asking women to step up and declare their intention. We must have in 2022 and 2023, at least five female governors if not six from each geopolitical zone. It is doable if we close ranks.

“Nigerian women do not work in silos. Let us remove the so-called prettiness jealousy and envy. And you have proven that you have removed it the way this organisation has moved since last year with the donation of offices across Nigeria,’ she further stated.

On the forthcoming governorship election in Ekiti state, she charged the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), to adopt Senator Abiodun Olujimi or Adekemi Adewunmi as its flag bearer; alternatively, she stated that the PDP should adopt either Olujimi or Adewunmi as deputy governorship candidates.

Similarly, Onyeri on behalf of SWOMAAD, endorsed Mina Horsefall, who is running for Chairman, Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), on the platform of the Nigerian Redemption Movement (NRM).

In addition, she also endorsed Magdalene Danjuma, who is contesting as vice chairman of Kwali Area Council in the FCT on the platform of APM.

The SWOMAAD president equally endorsed Anande Comfort and Earnest Bello, who are running for Councillor Usuma Ward for Kubwa Area Council and Quarters Ward, Gwagwalada Area Council on the platforms of Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) and the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) respectively.