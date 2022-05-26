2023 polls: I’m ready to win Oyo APC guber ticket – Alao

A frontline All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial aspirant in Oyo state, Engineer Oyedele Hakeem Alao, on Wednesday expressed optimism of clinching the ticket of the party this Thursday.

Engineer Alao in an open letter to the delegates to the Oyo APC primary said his competence and experience in various leadership capacities gave him an edge.

In the letter entitled, “My pact to serve Oyo state”, the governorship aspirant stressed that he had travelled to all the 33 local government areas in the state to feel where the shoe pinches the people.

He noted that he was more than prepared to move the state forward and compete favourably with other states in the country.

Insisting that he “is the best out of the aspirants with no baggage and skeleton in his cupboard to tarnish his image as he has never participated in the looting of the commonwealth of the people, Engr Alao urged the delegates to vote wisely to save the state from ‘marauders’.

The APC governorship hopeful maintained further that his foray into politics was to ensure good governance, welfare, wellbeing and economic prosperity of all, while assuring that the development of every zone to become tourist attractions and investment friendly areas would be his priority as governor.

“I am the best aspirant to pick the gubernatorial ticket of our great party, APC in Oyo State, no thanks to the name and integrity I have built for myself over the years. Out of the lot, I can vouch that I am the only one with no record of blemish and electoral fraud”, he said.

Engr Alao stressed that he is active in the race to secure the governorship ticket of APC, insisting that there is no consensus agreement among the aspirants as been speculated in the media.

He then tasked his co – aspirants on testing their popularity among the delegates rather than resorting to dropping name of leaders of the party and noted that this was not the time to mislead members of the party.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

