2023 polls: No room for Muslim / Muslim presidential ticket, PFN warns

The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) has warned against plans by any of the political parties eyeing the presidential seat to foist Muslim / Muslim ticket on Nigeria in 2023.

PFN president, Bishop Wale Oke, handed down the warning Monday evening at the grand finale of a five-day Zoe World Congress tagged Zoe Worship Extravaganza held at the International Conference Centre, University of Ibadan.

Bishop Oke who is also the president of The Sword of the Spirit Ministries said any political arrangement short of producing a Christian president for the nation at the election, would be unacceptable to the Christian populace.

The PFN president added that those behind the agenda of having a Muslim/Muslim presidential ticket at the coming polls are “evil and selfish”.

” It is disturbing that with the 2023 General Election fast approaching, some politicians who are hell-bent in further scuttling the fragile peace in the country, are desperately seeking to foist a Muslim/Muslim political agenda on us, a development that will further throw unsavory spanner into the works, fiber and the tenuous peace of the nation,” he said.

Bishop Oke added, “Nigeria is a nation predominantly populated by Christians and Muslims. In fact, the PFN which by the grace of God I head today has membership strength of over 65 million adherents of Jesus Christ.”

He stated further that PFN was not routing for any party, but any of the parties that does not factor in the interest of the Christian community in the country, would fail.

He said: “We urge that we follow the routes already taken by the previous administration of Obasanjo, Yar’adua, Jonathan and Buhari, so as to avoid the pitiable paths some are trying to tread for selfish reasons and aggrandizement.”

“So, we vehemently say no to Muslim/Muslim presidential ticket. We say no to arrangement that will relegate the Christians to obscurity. This we shall resist by all available lawful means. Anyone who is flying a Muslim/Muslim presidential ticket is satanic and from the pit of hell. The Lord, God of hosts, will crush that satanic agenda. Any party that flies a Muslim/Muslim presidential ticket has failed completely. In fact, it will not only fail, it will scatter.”

While praying that those behind the plot would not succeed, the PFN president said, “It is only the will of God for Nigeria that shall prevail, not the satanic agenda of any corrupt, selfish, self-centered unpatriotic, evil politician who thinks he has enough money to buy up the South west of Nigeria, and the whole of the nation.”