2023 polls: Oyo in dire need of rescue – Folarin 



The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate for the 2023 general elections, Senator Teslim Folarin, has disclosed that the state is in dire need of rescue.

Senator Folarin said this while speaking on his emergence as Oyo APC governorship candidate for the 2023 polls at the weekend after defeating four other governorship aspirants.

The Senator representing Oyo Central senatorial district declared that the time has come for all APC stakeholders in the state to come together as family members to build a formidable and indivisible Oyo APC that is capable of ensuring electoral victories in 2023.

“Dear Oyo APC leaders and teeming members, as we head to the 2023 general elections, we need to be more united to restore hope to the good people of Oyo State. Peace and harmony among us have become more imperative than ever to enable our party win at all levels in 2023”, he said.

Senator Folarin added, ” The Pacesetter state is in dire need of rescue in view of the retrogression that it has witnessed in the last three years. I want to state that there is no victor, no vanquished in the contest for the 2023 governorship ticket of our great party as Chief (Barr.) Niyi Akintola SAN, Chief Adebayo Adelabu OFR, Chief (Dr.) Azeez Adeduntan, Barr. Akeem Agbaje and Engr. Akeem Alao are also eminently qualified to govern our dear state.

“We are all winners today, and together we shall take back Oyo state from the mis ruling PDP government in 2023. Only God gives powers. To this end, I enjoin my fellow contenders, their supporters and our teeming members to take ownership of the Oyo 2023 Rescue Mission project, regardless of today’s result.

The APC governorship candidate stressed, ” let’s come together as family members to build a formidable and indivisible Oyo APC that is capable of ensuring electoral victories in 2023.

“With humility, gratitude, a high sense of responsibility and an undiluted resolve to Rescue Oyo State from the maladministration of the PDP-led government, I wholeheartedly accept my nomination as Oyo State Governorship Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for 2023 general elections.”

Senator Folarin said further, “my most sincere gratitude to the 1,755 delegates that participated in today’s governorship primary elections. I pledge never to let you down.With continuous cooperation, understanding and support of all party members, we shall return Oyo APC to winning ways in 2023, for the betterment of the downtrodden masses and advancement of our dear state”.

He stressed, “My nomination by majority of our party delegates has further reinforced my conviction that God and the good people of Oyo state are indeed behind my 2023 Rescue Mission.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

