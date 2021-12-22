2023 polls: PDP ready to win, liberate Nigerians from oppressors – Arapaja

The Deputy National Chairman (South) Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP), Ambassador Taofeek Arapaja Tuesday said the party is determined to win and liberate Nigerians from oppressors come 2023.

Ambassador Arapaja stated this in a statement personally signed by him made available to journalists in Ibadan.

The PDP Deputy National Chairman (South) maintained that towards this end, the party’s leadership has embarked on a genuine reconciliation of party faithful in Ekiti state.

“Yesterday 20th December, 2021 in order to attain a seamless election through a genuine reconciliation of party faithful, myself, other members of the PDP NWC met with Ekiti state guber aspirants/ leaders and a reconciliation committee was set up”, he said.



He added, “the mission is to recapture more states for our dear party through a viable and genuine reconciliation mechanisms.”

“In this critical time, we are going to election with the determination to win and liberate Nigerians from oppressors.”