2023 polls: We are neutral, apolitical – Army





The Nigerian Army has refute report linking some of its senior commanders and officers with candidates of some political parties in the forthcoming governorship and Houses of Assembly elections.



This was contained in a statement made available to journalists by Army spokesperson Brigadier General Onyema Nwachuckwu in Abuja on Monday.



According to the statement, the Army said its officers and men adopted a firm and resolute stance in providing security support for the Presidential and National Assembly elections in a manner that effectively curbed and prevented ill-intentioned groups from violently interfering with the process and would do the same during this Saturday’s elections.



“There is no doubt that Nigerians are excited at this responsible posture and the democratic opportunity it offered them.



“However, some interest groups, that were effectively prevented from hatching their nefarious plots to influence the course of the elections through violence, are understandably piqued by this assertiveness of the Nigerian Army,” it nM

Nwachuckwu assured members of the public that any misconduct against any of its personnel would be responsibly investigated and any one found wanting would attract the appropriate disciplinary sanctions in accordance with established practices and extant laws.



According to him, the character and reputation of its senior officer earned over 3 decades of meritorious service cannot be allowed to be destroyed by misguided elements through mere speculations.



He said the resort to the sentiments of ethnic and religious colourations would not also diminish the Nigerian’s Army resolve to carry on its roles professionally.

“The Nigerian Army, therefore, urges all Nigerians to ignore the mischief being propagated by ill-intentioned individuals and groups, and continue to go about their civic responsibilities without any fear of molestation.

” We would continue to work with sister Services and other Security Agencies to meet all security-related expectations of citizens as enshrined in the laws of the federation,” the statement read

