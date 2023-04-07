2023 general elections: Why we didn’t make any headway – Women

Despite the advocacy for improvement in women’s participation in elective offices across the world, Nigeria appears to be moving in the wrong direction. BENJAMIN SAMSON in this report examines the poor performance of female candidates in the 2023 general elections and the way forward.

Nigeria has produced so many women of excellence across the world and in the private sector. Nigerian women have excelled in the civil service, entertainment and sports, but they continue to perform poorly in elective offices.

From 1999, when Nigeria returned to democratic rule, till date, no woman has been elected governor. The data obtained by Blueprint Weekend also indicated that only 157 women had been elected into the 469-member National Assembly (38 senators and 119 members of the House of Representatives), compared to 2,657 men (616 senators, 2,041 members of the House of Representatives) during the same period.

Poor numbers

Speaking with this reporter, the founder of Diaspora Women’s Network, Prof. Chika Munonye, lamented the poor outing by women in elective positions.

She said: “The results of the February 25 presidential and National Assembly elections have further exposed Nigeria’s failure to implement several treaties and statutes it signed, which are aimed at ensuring women’s involvement in politics.

“Out of the 92 who contested for the 109 senatorial seats, only three won. They are Ireti Kingibe of the Labour Party (LP) from the FCT, Idiat Adebule of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from Lagos West District, and Ipalibo Harry Banigo of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from Rivers West District.

“Similarly, Only 15 of the 288 women who contested for the House of Representatives’ seats also won, with eight from the APC, four from PDP, and one each from LP, All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and Young Peoples Party (YPP).”

Poor ranking

Continuing, and quoting a report by the Inter-Parliamentary Union Women in Politics Report 2022, she said: “Nigeria ranked 184 out of 192 for women’s representation in the national parliament.

“True to this ranking, there are only 21 women in the ninth National Assembly out of 469 members. At the sub-national level, data from Invictus Africa shows that there are only 45 women out of 990 state House of Assembly members; 15 of the 36 states have no female members.

“The tenth assembly would be worse than the previous ones given the numbers so far.”

Nigeria’s place in Africa

“In Africa’s 54 countries, Nigeria ranks the lowest, coming 54th with a 5.45 per cent female representation, while Rwanda ranks first with 47.95 per cent.

“On the list of five worst-performing countries, Algeria came second after Nigeria with 6.20 per cent, Benin Republic, 7.40 per cent, while the Gambia and Liberia followed with 8.60 and 11.00 per cent respectively.

“Senegal came second place in the overall ranking after Rwanda with 44.20 per cent; Mozambique followed with 42.60 per cent, then South Africa and Burundi with 41.60 and 39.60 per cent respectively,” she said further.

Setbacks

Similarly, Mercy Abang, the CEO of Host Writer, said the low number of women in elective and appointive positions in the country “is directly proportional to the level of development.”

She said the nation’s political parties are not interested in prioritising issues of women’s development, stressing that decisions still need to be made for women by men, even when women constitute a significant portion of the voting population.

“The Taliban government strips women and girls of fundamental freedom and rights. If you look at what is happening in Afghanistan regarding how women are seen, would you say there is a difference between the Nigerian state and her political structure?” she asked rhetorically.

“Nigerian women have continued to excel in the private sector and are serving in top-level positions globally; yet featuring in public life at home remains a challenge.

“The low number of female candidates who emerged winners in the 2023 general elections is a huge setback in attaining the 35 per cent affirmative action in elective and appointive offices in Nigeria,” she said.

Violence

In her opinion, the secretary of Southern Women’s Forum (SWF), Maryam Rahim, in a chat with our reporter, attributed the poor performance of women in elections to electoral violence.

She said: “The spate of electoral violence, if not checked, will discourage more women from coming out to participate in the electoral process, especially vying for political offices.

“While I congratulate all women, who won their legislative seats, I commend Nigerian women for their resilience in seeking more relevance and inclusion in the political space dominated by men.

“However, the low number of women in the National Assembly and other elective offices is worrisome. I admonish all elected female legislators to represent their constituents well and Nigerian women at large.

“It is pertinent that we have more women at all governmental levels via appointive, executive and legislative roles. As we support women’s ambition in seeking office irrespective of religion, tribe and political affiliation, we will continue to demand and hold leaders accountable in ensuring that Southern women’s representation is made a priority.”

In her view, the founder of SheLeads Nigeria, a platform for promoting gender equality and equity, Isabel Osagie, lamented the declining number of women in the political life of the country. She stressed that urgent steps must be taken to give women the needed support to get more involved in shaping the political destiny and development of the country.

She told this reporter that the dwindling number of women in politics should be blamed on the nature and character of politics in Nigeria and Africa, which alienates women.

She, however, urged women to be more strategic in thinking, create more awareness and stop unproductive competition, adding that they can do better through education and research.

“In Africa there is an inherent sickness. The political space is full of constraints that are structured against women; the men must be encouraged to support women to thrive in the political space. Women must be given the chance to participate in re-shaping the destiny of the nation and plotting its development in the next political dispensation,” she said.

She particularly bemoaned the declining participation of women in politics, especially in the legislature where the laws are made to guide governance, describing it as “a tragedy.”

She attributed the backwardness to the nation’s nature of politics that “is replete with violence and voter intimidation and suppression,” adding that the country’s democracy “has become a product of poor thinking driven by very less honourable people.”

She said, “I believe in parity, I believe in the power of women, I believe that the strong presence of women in our national leadership will mark a major turning point in the progress of our country. Today, we are talking about equity just as the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals has made gender equity agenda number 5 and that is my passion for women. We cannot have any meaningful development when the voice of women is held back; that is why I speak about parity to lead our country to its manifest destiny.

“I think we are not thinking the right way that is why we are having poor representation of women. Our democracy is not being practiced in such a way that women can come in because our democracy employs brute force, violence , vote suppression and women don’t have time for that because they are very honorable people.

“Unfortunately, in Nigeria, we are doing things that have left the women behind and it is a tragedy because Nigeria has women that can change the country. So, we need to re-work, to re-think, to reconstruct the practice of democracy in Nigeria.

“Women are transformative change-agents and they need support to manifest their potential in the area of politics and governance,” he said.

Continuing, she said there are many gaps that women must fill.

“There are many gaps and the way these gaps will be filled is by bringing more women into the discussion. First of all we need to acknowledge the contribution of women in driving society forward. I believe that there are not enough laws to support women and that is an area we need to look at because most of the laws are created by men and most times they don’t understand the issues that women face.

“Women need to support each other because when women stand up to run for elections they are pitched against a system that does not favour them. They face violence and attacks online, pointing to their families and their children and creating scenarios of threat. You realise that fewer women are involved in politics because we have socialised our society to favour men, “she said.

Remedies

Speaking on the way forward, the president of Women in Politics, Forum Ebere Ifendu, said the only remedy would be to begin activities towards enhancing female participation in politics. According to Ifendu, the political parties’ primaries were largely monetised and the processes made it difficult for women to compete.

She said, “This is why we will continue to advocate legislation that ensures political participation of women, otherwise our male counterparts will continue to use excuses like religion and culture to undermine women’s political participation. Let me say here that Sokoto state recorded 11 female candidates in this election and for me, it is a positive testament to the work that we and other CSOs have been doing in improving women’s political participation.

“The results for the National Assembly may not seem like Nigerian women know better, but we have already started preparing towards 2027 and we look forward to a positive impact.”

Similarly, Isabel advised that campaigns and advocacies should not be loud during an election period or days like International Women’s Day,

“It has to be sustained. Like I often say, we need to get much louder, much quicker and for longer. Yes, it will require significant investment but it is not impossible.”

She accused the media of complicity, noting that if the media reflect the issues, then they exist and vice versa.

“Framing, gate-keeping and agenda-setting are still imported roles that the media play and the media must, as a matter of necessity, take on these roles conscientiously to tackle gender inequality.”

Demands

Meanwhile, some civil society organisations (CSOs) have appealed to the president-elect, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu, to ensure the appointment of at least 35 per cent of women in his cabinet. According to them, this will boost women’s political participation.

Speaking at “TheWomanAgenda,” a virtual meeting organised by Women Radio 91.7, Bukky Shonibare, the executive director of Invictus Africa, urged the in-coming administration to enact laws that successive presidents can leverage on to ensure that more women are included in the political sphere.

Shonibare said the president-elect should keep to his electioneering words to mandate the federal executives to reserve a minimum number of senior positions for women in politics.

For the executive director of Gender Strategy Advancement International, Adaora Sydney-Jack, the president-elect should analyse the 2021 revised national gender policy and ensure its implementation.

Adaora also urged the womenfolk to join political parties “despite the results of the just-concluded elections,” and continue to demand their inclusion in politics.

On his part, Auwal Musa, the executive director of the Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC), urged the president-elect to re-introduce the gender bills rejected by the 9th National Assembly to allow political reforms and equitable women participation in the decision-making process and governance.

“Female politicians should not be deterred in their quest for adequate representation in statutory positions,” he said.

