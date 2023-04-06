2023 general elections: Women expected better results – Tallen

The Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen, has described as “gory” the results from the just concluded general elections, saying that Nigerian women had expected better.

“Unfortunately stories emanating on a daily basis showed how they were robbed of their victories at the poll,” she said.

Tallen stated this Tuesday in Abuja, at the national women’s conference in commemoration of the 2023 International Women’s Day (IWD) held on the theme: “Inclusive Technology and Digital Education for Gender Equality and Women Empowerment”.

The event brought to a climax all the activities earmarked to commemorate the IWD which was earlier flagged off on 2nd March with a media briefing.

She noted in particular the Adamawa state election where Senator Aishatu Ahmed (Binani), who according to her from all indications would have emerged winner.

She however, expressed optimism that since the election was declared inconclusive and rerun scheduled for 15th of April, she would eventually emerged.

She called on eligible voters especially women, not to relent in going out to cast their votes for her during the rerun.

“The picture is truly gory as we had expected better results due to our agitations and advocacy, but our dreams did not come true. Each day, I receive reports of women who were robbed of their victories.

“The most painful one is the case of our Sister Senator Binani, who from all indications would have emerged the winner, having emerged the most popular candidate in Adamawa State,” she said.

“But, all hope is not lost, as I believe that with the elections declared inconclusive and rerun scheduled for 15th of this month, we will rejoice in the end,” she added.

The minister also noted that a total of 78 women won different positions, expressing joy that they made women proud.

“I want to begin by congratulating the 78 women who made us proud at the just concluded 2023 General Elections,” she said.

From the present statistics gathered from the field; we have 6 female Deputy Governors out of 36, 3 Female Senators (all new) out of 109, 15 female Members House of Representatives (old and new) out of 360 and 54 females in the State Houses of Assembly in all.

“I wish to therefore seize this occasion to appreciate and commend Nigerian women for coming out en-mass to cast their votes and for those who particularly supported the women on the ballot papers; I pray that you will also find support at your moments of needs.

“I know that a number of men who were tired of the status quo also supported the women. I thank you on their behalf,” she said.

