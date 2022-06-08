2023 polls won’t be business as usual, INEC warns politicians

The Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC) Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Oyo state, Barrister Mutiu Agboke has hinted that 2023 general elections will not be business as usual.

Barrister Agboke dropped this hint Monday while speaking at the venue of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) primaries held at Jogor Event Center Ibadan.

The REC pointed out that the commission was fully ready to ensure conduct of free, fair and acceptable general elections come 2023 in and across the country.

Barrister Agboke who led INEC team to monitor conduct of the NNPP primaries emphasised that there will be no room for rigging, thuggery, ballot snatching as whoever engages in such would be wasting their time.

The REC pointed out that in the 2023, the results of any polling unit where there is a case of violence; the result of such unit will not be counted by the commission.

To avoid this, Barrister Agboke tasked politicians to shun violence, thuggery as well as buying and selling of votes during the 2023 general elections as anyone caught with buying and selling of votes will be prosecuted and jailed.

“Do not buy votes, do not sell votes. All the 18 political parties have a presence in Oyo State. This coming election will not be business as usual. You cannot profit from manipulation during the elections, you can only profit from your popularity”, he said.

Barrister Agboke added, “NNPC is one of the biggest party in Nigeria, therefore your governorship candidate is a factor to be reckon with in Oyo state.”

“I’m using this medium to appeal to the leadership of this party to encourage all the members to go for their PVC. The chairman should tell all the delegates here that on Election Day they should not allow stomach Infrastructure to destroy their struggle”.

Speaking after his emergence as the NNPP governorship candidate in Oyo state, Engr Joshua Olukayode Popoola said: “There will be no room for thuggery in 2023. The work has started. We have to work. I will ensure that youths play a major role in our government”.

“In our state today, there are harsh realities of extreme poverty faced by our people, which fuel the state of insecurity all over the country. Hunger, lack of formal education and lack equal of opportunities lure many of our residents into criminal activities”, he said.

Popoola added: “Many of our communities are paralyzed with fear – due to incessant communal crises, kidnappings, cyber-crimes and other social ills, as well as the threat of banditry and terrorism.

“When I am finally elected in 2023, security of lives and property will be one of our cardinal objectives. Strengthening existing security architecture and creating new ones for improved surveillance, Information and intelligence gathering, and community policing in partnership with our Community Development Associations and other relevant bodies will be on the front burner. Equipping our security personnel with modern gadgets and technology capacity, such as CCTVs, mobile command centers, communication equipment, internet connectivity and other facilities to enhance the performance of their duties.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

