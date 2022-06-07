2023 polls won’t be business as usual – INEC 

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Oyo state, Mutiu Agboke, has said that 2023 general elections will not be business as usual.

Agboke dropped stated this Monday while speaking at conduct of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) primaries held at Jogor Event Center, Ibadan.

The REC said the commission is ready to ensure conduct of free, fair and acceptable general elections come 2023 in and across the country.

Agboke who led INEC team to monitor conduct of the NNPP primaries emphasised that there will be no room for rigging, thuggery, ballot snatching as whoever engages in such would be wasting their time.

The REC added that in the 2023, the results of any polling unit where there is a case of violence will not be counted by the commission.

To avoid this, Agboke tasked politicians to shun violence, thuggery as well as buying and selling of votes during the 2023 general elections as anyone caught with buying and selling of votes will be prosecuted and jailed.

“Do not buy votes, do not sell votes. All the 18 political parties have a presence in Oyo state. This coming election will not be business as usual. You cannot profit from manipulation during the elections, you can only profit from your popularity”, he said.

Agboke added, ” NNPC is one of the biggest parties in Nigeria, therefore your governorship candidate is a factor to be reckoned with in Oyo state.”

“I’m using this medium to appeal to the leadership of this party to encourage all members to go for their PVC. The chairman should tell all the delegates here that on election day, they should not allow stomach infrastructure to destroy their struggle.”

Speaking after his emergence as the NNPP governorship candidate in Oyo state, Joshua Olukayode Popoola, said there will be no room for acts of thuggery and violence in the party.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

