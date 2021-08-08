2023: Poor governance to blame for insecurity, ADP to rescue Nigeria – Yabagi Sani

National chairman and 2019 presidential candidate of Action Democratic Party, Engr. Yabagi Yusuf Sani, has blamed poor governance for the insecurity bedevilling Nigeria, while identifying ADC as the party to rescue Nigeria come 2023.

Speaking with journalists in Kaduna on Sunday, Engr. Sani concurred with former Chairman of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Professor Attahiru Jega who said that both the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) and the main opposition People’s Democratic party (PDP) are corrupt and have nothing to offer Nigerians anymore. He said ADC will be the party to watch come 2023.



Sani said that ADP is the only credible party to rescue Nigeria and Nigerians from its present predicaments, while calling on well meaning Nigerians to give his party the benefit of doubt come 2023, adding that Nigerians will be happy when they do, because they will be returned to their great status. “There will soon be exodus of political actors to our party because we are the only credible alternative to the APC and PDP come 2023.”



Speaking on the age limit suggested for presidential candidates by former head of state, Gen. Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, he said IBB is an elder statesman and an Icon whose views are respected.

“He must have gone into deep thought, looking at the past, the present and the future for him to come to the conclusion that anybody who will occupy the country’s number one seat in 2023 should be about 60 years old.



“I cannot question his judgement. That may be the guiding principle towards 2023 election, but democracy is about the people, not about an individual. Democracy itself is government of the people, for the people, and by the people. His advice is like any other statesman giving advice. What will play out, you don’t know,” he said.

“What happens in Nigeria is a kind of jamborees, a kind of organised crime, where people snatch other people’s vote and give it to who they want. It’s no longer about who cast votes for who but about those at the helms of affair and who they want to win. The followership must wake up and step up to the plate.



“Power in Nigeria has been hijacked based on state capture. We are about to get a solution by way of Electoral Bill where transmission of election results was to be done electronically but the agitation of state capture went into action and truncated it. Otherwise, we would not see these brazen stealings in the country by governors, by national and state assemblies, by local government chairmen.

“Stealing is rampant and that is why we are where we are. We are facing banditry, kidnapping, killings, cattle rustling because there is no governance. Yes, there is a government put there by agents against the masses but there is no governance that is why we are facing abject poverty, killings, kidnapping people are being killed daily.”