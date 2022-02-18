2023: Power not served a la carte, youth told

‘…None of the parties has youth-based ideology’

…Youths have been govs, but couldn’t change anything – Abdulrahman

‘…They don’t have the required political structure’

‘…Young Nigerians need the bigwigs to achieve something tangible’

…We’re experienced, capable – Young Nigerians

As the political scheming for the 2023 general elections continues to gather momentum, many aspirants, including the youth, have declared their intentions to run for one office or the other. As the declaration, consultations and mobilisation continue, ABDULRAHMAN ZAKARIYAU wonders if the youth have any chance.

Nigeria is the largest and most populous black nation on earth, with a population of over 200 million citizens. Interestingly, out of this population, there are over 84 million registered voters. Notably, the Nigerian youth aged 18-40 constitute more than 60 per cent of the registered voters. This is an indication that the Nigerian youth have the power to change the direction of Nigeria, even if the political leadership is not ready to share power with them. They have the power to determine who leads and how they lead Nigeria.

However, despite this power, old politicians still lead and dictate what happens in the country’s political sphere. The youth don’t usually occupy the critical elective positions. As many political analysts said, power is not served a la carte. A few pundits, politicians and other political stakeholders have expressed concern over the chances of Nigeria youths as we approach the 2023 general elections.

‘Our demands’

A group of young Nigerians under the aegis of Youth Engagement and Inclusion Agenda have demanded that for a new Nigeria, each candidate seeking to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari must reserve specifically the vice-president’s seat for the youth. The group also asked that governorship candidates toe the same line and zone the deputy governorship seats to the youth, noting that they are the next generation of leaders.

At a recent event, the group stated that the move was to prevent a leadership vacuum that might arise when the present crop of leaders retire from active politics as well as the need to proffer solutions to the country’s challenges. It added that “this will enable the youth to garner the needed experience to rescue Nigeria.”

The group’s convener, Idris Aregbe, declared that their requests were not too difficult to be approved by any of the presidential candidates. He noted that their concern was not about political parties, but that Nigerian youths should occupy critical leadership positions.

He also acknowledged that the youth were very influential and that their numbers could swing the votes in the right direction for the benefit of all.

“We believe so much in ourselves as youths and the numbers that we have which is also our strength and that is why we have decided to come together as well as speak with one voice.

“This is a group of people that understand what politics is all about and we will definitely work to ensure that we get it right. This is a youth agenda that will ensure inclusion for the youth. We are ready to ensure that the youths get their desired positions in the government come 2023.

“We are one Nigeria and the only thing that separates Nigerians is either you are youth or the elderly. We are willing to ensure that the youth become part of governance in 2023,” he said.

A member of the group, Japheth Odesanya, said they were determined to ensure that beginning from 2023, the country is governed by anyone ready to build the youth and make key stakeholders in the government.

“We will use all our energy, as youths, to galvanise and mobilise young Nigerians to see this through because the time has come for the youths to start manning key leadership positions across the country,” Odesanya said.

NYCN’s position

In his remarks, the president, National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), Ambassador Sukubo Sara-Igbe Sukubo, said Nigerian youths stood a chance in the 2023 general elections.

Speaking on the telephone with this reporter, Sukubo said, “We have the numbers, we have the experience and we have the energy. So, we will determine what will happen in the 2023 general elections.

“If you notice, there is more agitation for a younger candidate for all offices. Interestingly, more of the demands for a younger person into political positions have come from the elder statesmen like former heads of state, Abdulsalami Abubakar, Ibrahim Gbadamosi Babangida and former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

“This is because they have seen it all and they believe that Nigerian youths have the capacity, in terms of experience, technological knowledge and energy to lead and proffer lasting solutions to some of our problems.”

According to Sukubo, “If you have been following the on-going voter registration, you will have an idea of what to expect. You see, 2023 will certainly be different from 2019. If you notice those that have registered to vote, more youths have shown interest to aspire for one office or the other. It means more youths will be involved and they will participate actively to determine who leads the country.

“So, youths who are aspiring for elective positions stand a chance because we have resolved to support one of us, a youth for most elective positions.

“We also stand a chance in determining who leads us. So, it is not just about electing fellow youths, we have also strategically positioned ourselves to support only those who will support the youth agenda.”

Analysts’ views

On his part, a youth activist and public affairs commentator, Agboola Abdulrahman, said Nigerian youths “don’t have the political structure that will give them a better chance in the 2023 elections.”

He said, “The idea of coming to the political sphere and using one nomenclature to negotiate for political positions has never worked in Nigeria and it will never work. Up till today, there is no party that is sprung up that you can call youth party that has a youth-based ideology.

“We have so many youths that became governors in this country and it has not changed anything in the polity and country. The most important for me is to have quality people that can deliver the dividends of democracy to the people.

“It is a matter of energy for you to galvanise your energy to win an election in the country, except you are talking about people contesting in the House of Representatives level that is popular within their constituency. And even within this constituency we are talking about, they still require the support of the political bigwigs to achieve something tangible.”

He said further, “So, the question is how many young people in Nigeria are now political bigwigs for them to make something out of 2023 general elections?

“In the demography of youths, what is the level of political participation at the leadership level? PDP organised its national convention and the person that emerged as national chairman is an old man. APC will do theirs very soon; let us see if they will give the chance to a young person. So, if party leadership will not go to young people, how will you expect other offices or positions to go to them?

“When it comes to politics it has to do with your test. Who are you? What is your orientation? Who groomed you? What is your background? As we go into the 2023 elections, there is no young person in Nigeria that has that popularity, charisma or the political structure to emerge as governor, president. This is about political party structure; if the youth don’t have the political party and structure that is sponsoring them then there is no chance for them.”

“So, the youth we are talking about, do they have the contact, the connectivity and they participate actively in the entire process? From what we have seen over the years, it means this thing is not age backed. It is about their involvement, what they can do and how committed they are. If the youth are serious they should start from their constituency.

“Young people who are serious, who believe they have the energy, intellectual capacity and popularity start from their constituency. They should mobilise, join a platform or form their platform for a political structure. If they can not do this, then I don’t think they stand any chances.”

Likewise, a political analyst, Aminu Mohammed, believes that the youth stand a chance in 2023 only if they are united, noting that their participation in the process is key to their chances.

In a chat with Blueprint Weekend, Mohammed said, “Over the years, as a matter of fact, whenever is time for another general election this youth thing becomes a topical matter. But what happens during and after the elections? The youth go to bed.

“It is a known fact that the democratic processes in Nigeria and most of the world largely depends on the Youths. They have the number, the energy and know-how to turn around things in Nigeria. But do they use all these to their advantage and the advantage of their country? Certainly, not in the case of Nigeria!

“They have used their energy, numbers and know-how wrongly. They are allowed themselves to be used. Instead of participating in an electioneering process, they prefer to remain on social media and allow the old ones to take over their chances.

“Though like a few others, I believe Nigerian youths stand a chance in every election as candidates and even to determine what will happen as the electorates, but their chances depend on many things. It depends on their strategy, unity of purpose and their level of involvement in party politics, before the election, during the election and even after the election.

“So, their chances in 2023 depend on their level of seriousness and what they set out to achieve. Youths would not make any meaningful impact in 2023 if they are not united, actively involved and committed to their plans.”

‘Won’t be business as usual’

Meanwhile, a new youth group under the auspices of We2gedaNG Movement has vowed to kick against godfatherism, moneybags politics and thuggery, adding that “2023 will not be business as usual.”

The group’s chairman, Board of Trustees, Ibrahim Abdulkareem, who made the vow while unveiling the Movement, said, “We2gedaNG was initiated out of a passion to re-unite the young generation of Nigeria regardless of religion, tribal and political sentiments and build a transparent and competent leadership structure in the country.

“The mission of We2gedaNG is premised on building youth that will develop new Nigeria. It is no longer business as usual. We would not allow anybody to use and dump us the youth anymore. We have come to realise that it is only during elections that politicians use religion and tribal sentiment to canvass support. This time, it will not work.

“We are ready to eliminate godfatherism in our politics, moneybags will not work. We would not allow them to use young people as thugs. We are ready to mobilise and rehabilitate the youth and ensure they know the right direction.

“We will use social media networks to engage and evaluate aspiring leaders. It is time the government must value the life of the youth. We are not part of the decision making and unfortunately, when the decision is taken, it is to our detriment. We will raise an army of youth that will build new Nigeria that will work for us.”