2023: Power should be with the people – Shagaya



A former stalwart of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kwara state, Sheriff Sagaya, Sunday, canvassed support for the second term ambition of Governor AbdulRahaman AbdulRazaq saying power must remain with the people.



Shagaya, a former house of representative aspirant, said the choices of who should represent the people at various level of political offices should be decided by the people and not few gladiators pursuing their selfish interests.

He spoke in Ilorin, the state capital during an empowerment programme for 3,000 women to kickstart his pet project- Sheriff Sagaya Movement (SSM).



He said the empowerment programme was to compliment the efforts of governor AbdulRazaq at making life more comfortable for women in the state.



Shagaya asked the women and other electorate whom he noted are the direct beneficiaries of the people- centred policies and programmes of the AbdulRazaq’s administration to re- elect him for a second term of office come 2023.

Sagaya described a few stalwarts of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state who are antagonising the governor as selfish individuals who are interested only in the welfare of their immediate family members at the detriment of the larger society.



“That is why I said this movement is yours ,power should be with the people. Look at the number of thousands of you seated here compare to the few on the other side who are antagoniszing the governor”, he said.



He advised the people to ensure they all have their permanent voters cards (PVCs) saying “your PVC is your weapon”.

He announced a donation of N1Om to kickstart SSM, pledging to also train 100 women in various locations and upon graduation provide them with working tools with a view to making them economically self- dependent.



In a brief sermon, the chief Imam of Offa, Sheikh Muyideen Salman urged wealthy Nigerians to emulate Sagaya by organising meaningful empowerment programmes for the less privileged members of the society.



A chieftain of APC in the state, Barr. Kunle Sulyman, who chaired the ceremony, described Sagaya as an exemplary young man, adding that the society prefer people like him to occupy public officces at all levels of governance in the country.



He joined Sagaya in emphasising the need for the electorate to re- elect Governor AbdulRazaq for a second term of office, noting that the governor has been fulfilling his electioneering campaign promises to the people of the state.