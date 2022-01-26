2023: Pray for good, best of leaders in Nigeria, Kumuyi urges Nigerians

Founder and General Superintendent of Deeper Life Ministry, Pastor W.F. Kumuyi on Wednesday tasked Nigerians to pray for a good and best of leadership in the 2023 general elections.

Pastor Kumuyi said this in Ibadan while responding to questions from journalists at a pre crusade conference held at the VIP lodge of Alakia Airport in Ibadan.

He emphasised that there was the need for Nigerians to vote for those that would lead the country aright in the years ahead.

“I think we have prayed that God will give us our best and give us leaders that will turn around our nation for the better. But then, like a farmer has good land, he has good seeds, and he spent all his time praying that God will give him a bountiful harvest, but he doesn’t cultivate, he doesn’t plant, he doesn’t weed or do anything, he will go hungry and he will remain poor but when we pray, we also act.

“God has told us that faith without corresponding action is dead. So, we pray for good leadership, for the best of leadership, then we use our minds, we get our facts and we vote for the people that God leads us to vote for that will turn the situation of the country around.

“We pray, we also act. We need not magnify our problems and we minimise our hope. For anybody to say that even if God were to come to Nigeria and that the situation might not change, that person doesn’t think there would be any change, I think that is going too far.”

Pastor Kumuyi stressed that Nigerians should still have hope in God about the future of the country, saying there are Nigerians that are doing well in America, Europe and other countries.

“The same Nigerians are doing well in other parts of the world. It is not like we do not have people who have the foresight, the intelligence, the education, experience and other things that can turn things around, ours should be to hopefully and positively look for such people and they can join hands together, we can join hands together and build our nation. I believe that there will be light at the end of the tunnel,” he said.